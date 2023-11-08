Tidigt på onsdagsmorgonen letade sig spådomar om nästa Grand Theft Auto-titel ut, när spelvetaren Jason Schreier påstod att ett avtäckande kunde anlända redan "i veckan". Det visar sig nu stämma och på Rockstars webbsida lovar de nu ett riktigt avtäckande om en månad.
Precis som förutspått delar Rockstar inga detaljer – inte ens spelets namn bekräftas. Istället lovar Rockstars medgrundare Sam Houser att det kommer en trailer i december, som del av Rockstars 25-årsfirande. Något exakt datum saknas, men det specificeras till början av månaden.
Ryktena om Grand Theft Auto VI är många, men det är lite som är bekräftat. Från läckor i somras ser spelet ut att utspela sig i Vice City, men i lite modernare tappning och med flera spelbara karaktärer. Det har därtill talats om ett rejält lyft vad gäller grafik och "ögongodis". Huruvida det stämmer återstår att se i december.
Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.
Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about — without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.
In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.
We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto.
We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.
Thank you,
Sam Houser