designpatterns

hej jag har en uppgift att implementera minst 3 design patterns i c# jag har använt repository hittils och jag behöver ha hjälp att implementra singelton i en kod men jag behöver ha hjälp med att hitta platsen i koden för att göra det.

[code]

public class HomeController : Controller

{

public ActionResult Index()

{

return View();

}

public ActionResult Parametrar()

{

var logger = new Logger();

logger.LogAction(Logger.Actions.ParametrarPage, "");

var model = new Parametrar();

model.CurrentRiksbankenStibor = InterestService.GetRiksbankensBaseRate();

return View(model);

}

[HttpGet]

public ActionResult ListCustomers()//...............................................

{

var model = new List<Customer>();

var logger = new Logger();

logger.LogAction(Logger.Actions.ListCustomersPage, "");

ICustomerRepository repository = GetRepository();

model = repository.GetCustomers();

return View(model);

}

private ICustomerRepository GetRepository()

{

return new FileCutomerRepository();

}

[HttpGet]

public ActionResult Customer(string PersonNummer)

{

var logger = new Logger();

logger.LogAction(Logger.Actions.ViewCustomerPage, PersonNummer);

var customer = FindCustomer(PersonNummer);

return View(customer);

}

[HttpGet]

public ActionResult Ringinstruktioner()

{

var logger = new Logger();

logger.LogAction(Logger.Actions.CallReceived, " some more useless info...");

var model = new CallInstructions();

return View(model);

}

void SaveToFile(Customer c)

{

string databas = Server.MapPath("~/customers.txt");

var allLines = System.IO.File.ReadAllLines(databas).ToList();

foreach (var line in allLines)

{

string[] parts = line.Split(';');

if (parts.Length < 1) continue;

if (parts[0] == c.PersonNummer)

return;

}

allLines.Add(c.PersonNummer);

System.IO.File.WriteAllLines(databas,allLines);

}

void SaveLoanToFile(Customer c, Loan l)

{

string databas = Server.MapPath("~/loans.txt");

var allLines = System.IO.File.ReadAllLines(databas).ToList();

foreach (var line in allLines)

{

string[] parts = line.Split(';');

if (parts.Length < 1) continue;

if (parts[0] == c.PersonNummer && parts[1] == l.LoanNo)

return;

}

allLines.Add($"{c.PersonNummer};{l.LoanNo};{l.Belopp};{l.FromWhen.ToString("yyyy-MM-dd")};{l.InterestRate}");

System.IO.File.WriteAllLines(databas, allLines);

}

[HttpPost]

public ActionResult NewLoan(CallInstructions model)

{

var logger = new Logger();

var c = FindCustomer(model.Personnummer);

if (c == null)

{

c = new Customer { PersonNummer = model.Personnummer };

SaveToFile(c);

logger.LogAction(Logger.Actions.CreatingCustomer, model.Personnummer);

SendEmailToBoss("New customer!",model.Personnummer);

}

var loan = new Loan

{

LoanNo = DateTime.Now.Ticks.ToString(),

Belopp = model.HowMuchDoYouNeed,

FromWhen = DateTime.Now,

InterestRate = model.RateWeCanOffer

};

c.Loans.Add(loan);

SaveLoanToFile(c, loan);

SendEmailToBoss("New loan!", model.Personnummer + " " + loan.LoanNo);

ReportNewLoanToFinansInspektionen(model.Personnummer, loan);

logger.LogAction(Logger.Actions.CreatingLoan, $"{model.Personnummer} {loan.LoanNo} {loan.Belopp}");

return View(loan);

}

void SendEmailToBoss(string subject, string message)

{

var mailer = new Mailer();

mailer.SendMail("harry@hederligeharry.se", subject, message);

}

void ReportNewLoanToFinansInspektionen(string personNummer, Loan loan)

{

var report = new FinansInspektionsRapportering.Report(FinansInspektionsRapportering.Report.ReportType.Loan,

personNummer, loan.LoanNo, 0, loan.Belopp, 0);

report.Send();

}

[HttpPost]

public ActionResult Ringinstruktioner(CallInstructions model)

{

var c = FindCustomer(model.Personnummer);

model.Result = true;

if (c == null)

model.Customer = c;

int age = GetAge(model.Personnummer);

decimal baseRate = InterestService.GetRiksbankensBaseRate();

if (c == null)

{

if (age < 18)

model.RateWeCanOffer = 30.22m + baseRate;

else if (age < 35)

model.RateWeCanOffer = 32.18m + baseRate;

else if (age < 65)

model.RateWeCanOffer = 22.30m + baseRate;

else

model.RateWeCanOffer = 45.30m + baseRate;

}

else

{

if (age < 18)

model.RateWeCanOffer = 29.32m + baseRate;

else if (age < 35)

model.RateWeCanOffer = 31.38m + baseRate;

else if (age < 65)

model.RateWeCanOffer = 21.20m + baseRate;

else

model.RateWeCanOffer = 41.12m + baseRate;

if(c.HasEverBeenLatePaying)

{

model.RateWeCanOffer += 10.0m;

}

}

return View(model);

}

int GetAge(string personnummer)

{

if (personnummer.Length == 10) //8101011234

return DateTime.Now.Year - 1900 - Convert.ToInt32(personnummer.Substring(0,2));

if (personnummer.Length == 12 && !personnummer.Contains("-")) //198101011234

return DateTime.Now.Year - Convert.ToInt32(personnummer.Substring(0, 4));

if (personnummer.Length == 11) //810101-1234

return DateTime.Now.Year - 1900 - Convert.ToInt32(personnummer.Substring(0, 2));

if (personnummer.Length == 13 ) //19810101-1234

return DateTime.Now.Year - Convert.ToInt32(personnummer.Substring(0, 4));

//Fake if not correct

return 50;

}

public void SetInvoicesForCustomer(Customer customer)

{

string databas = Server.MapPath("~/invoices.txt");

foreach (var line in System.IO.File.ReadAllLines(databas))

{

string[] parts = line.Split(';');

if (parts.Length < 2) continue;

var loan = customer.Loans.FirstOrDefault(r => r.LoanNo == parts[0]);

if (loan == null) continue;

var invoice = new Invoice

{

InvoiceNo = Convert.ToInt32(parts[1]),

Belopp = Convert.ToInt32(parts[2]),

InvoiceDate = DateTime.ParseExact(parts[3], "yyyy-MM-dd", CultureInfo.InvariantCulture),

DueDate = DateTime.ParseExact(parts[3], "yyyy-MM-dd", CultureInfo.InvariantCulture),

};

loan.Invoices.Add(invoice);

}

}

public void SetPaymentsForCustomer(Customer customer)

{

string databas = Server.MapPath("~/payments.txt");

foreach (var line in System.IO.File.ReadAllLines(databas))

{

string[] parts = line.Split(';');

if (parts.Length < 2) continue;

var invoice = customer.Loans.SelectMany(r => r.Invoices).FirstOrDefault(i => i.InvoiceNo == Convert.ToInt32(parts[0]));

if (invoice == null) continue;

var payment = new Payment

{

Belopp = Convert.ToInt32(parts[1]),

PaymentDate = DateTime.ParseExact(parts[2], "yyyy-MM-dd", CultureInfo.InvariantCulture),

BankPaymentReference = parts[3],

};

invoice.Payments.Add(payment);

}

}

public Customer FindCustomer(string personnummer)

{

Customer customer = null;

string databas = Server.MapPath("~/customers.txt");

foreach(var line in System.IO.File.ReadAllLines(databas))

{

string[] parts = line.Split(';');

if (parts.Length < 1) continue;

if (parts[0] == personnummer)

if(customer == null)

customer = new Customer { PersonNummer = personnummer };

}

if (customer == null) return null;

SetLoansForCustomer(customer);

SetInvoicesForCustomer(customer);

SetPaymentsForCustomer(customer);

return customer;

}

private void SetLoansForCustomer(Customer customer)

{

throw new NotImplementedException();

}

public ActionResult GenerateFakeData(int antal)

{

var rnd = new Random();

for(int i =0;i<antal;i++)

{

var persnr = rnd.Next(1934, 1999).ToString() +

rnd.Next(1, 12).ToString("00") +

rnd.Next(1, 28).ToString("00") +

rnd.Next(1000, 9999);

var c = FindCustomer(persnr);

if (c != null) continue;

c = new Customer { PersonNummer = persnr };

SaveToFile(c);

for(int l=0; l <= rnd.Next(1,7);l++ )

{

var loan = new Loan

{

LoanNo = DateTime.Now.AddDays(-rnd.Next(10,2000)).Ticks.ToString(),

Belopp = rnd.Next(3,200) * 100,

FromWhen = DateTime.Now.AddDays(-rnd.Next(10, 2000)),

InterestRate = Convert.ToDecimal(rnd.NextDouble() * (45 - 20) + 20)

};

SaveLoanToFile(c, loan);

}

}

return Content("Done");

}

}

}

[code]