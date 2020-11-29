designpatterns

- Registrerad
hej jag har en uppgift att implementera minst 3 design patterns i c# jag har använt repository hittils och jag behöver ha hjälp att implementra singelton i en kod men jag behöver ha hjälp med att hitta platsen i koden för att göra det.
[code]
public class HomeController : Controller
{
public ActionResult Index()
{
return View();
}
public ActionResult Parametrar()
{
var logger = new Logger();
logger.LogAction(Logger.Actions.ParametrarPage, "");
var model = new Parametrar();
model.CurrentRiksbankenStibor = InterestService.GetRiksbankensBaseRate();
return View(model);
}
[HttpGet]
public ActionResult ListCustomers()//...............................................
{
var model = new List<Customer>();
var logger = new Logger();
logger.LogAction(Logger.Actions.ListCustomersPage, "");
ICustomerRepository repository = GetRepository();
model = repository.GetCustomers();
return View(model);
}
private ICustomerRepository GetRepository()
{
return new FileCutomerRepository();
}
[HttpGet]
public ActionResult Customer(string PersonNummer)
{
var logger = new Logger();
logger.LogAction(Logger.Actions.ViewCustomerPage, PersonNummer);
var customer = FindCustomer(PersonNummer);
return View(customer);
}
[HttpGet]
public ActionResult Ringinstruktioner()
{
var logger = new Logger();
logger.LogAction(Logger.Actions.CallReceived, " some more useless info...");
var model = new CallInstructions();
return View(model);
}
void SaveToFile(Customer c)
{
string databas = Server.MapPath("~/customers.txt");
var allLines = System.IO.File.ReadAllLines(databas).ToList();
foreach (var line in allLines)
{
string[] parts = line.Split(';');
if (parts.Length < 1) continue;
if (parts[0] == c.PersonNummer)
return;
}
allLines.Add(c.PersonNummer);
System.IO.File.WriteAllLines(databas,allLines);
}
void SaveLoanToFile(Customer c, Loan l)
{
string databas = Server.MapPath("~/loans.txt");
var allLines = System.IO.File.ReadAllLines(databas).ToList();
foreach (var line in allLines)
{
string[] parts = line.Split(';');
if (parts.Length < 1) continue;
if (parts[0] == c.PersonNummer && parts[1] == l.LoanNo)
return;
}
allLines.Add($"{c.PersonNummer};{l.LoanNo};{l.Belopp};{l.FromWhen.ToString("yyyy-MM-dd")};{l.InterestRate}");
System.IO.File.WriteAllLines(databas, allLines);
}
[HttpPost]
public ActionResult NewLoan(CallInstructions model)
{
var logger = new Logger();
var c = FindCustomer(model.Personnummer);
if (c == null)
{
c = new Customer { PersonNummer = model.Personnummer };
SaveToFile(c);
logger.LogAction(Logger.Actions.CreatingCustomer, model.Personnummer);
SendEmailToBoss("New customer!",model.Personnummer);
}
var loan = new Loan
{
LoanNo = DateTime.Now.Ticks.ToString(),
Belopp = model.HowMuchDoYouNeed,
FromWhen = DateTime.Now,
InterestRate = model.RateWeCanOffer
};
c.Loans.Add(loan);
SaveLoanToFile(c, loan);
SendEmailToBoss("New loan!", model.Personnummer + " " + loan.LoanNo);
ReportNewLoanToFinansInspektionen(model.Personnummer, loan);
logger.LogAction(Logger.Actions.CreatingLoan, $"{model.Personnummer} {loan.LoanNo} {loan.Belopp}");
return View(loan);
}
void SendEmailToBoss(string subject, string message)
{
var mailer = new Mailer();
mailer.SendMail("harry@hederligeharry.se", subject, message);
}
void ReportNewLoanToFinansInspektionen(string personNummer, Loan loan)
{
var report = new FinansInspektionsRapportering.Report(FinansInspektionsRapportering.Report.ReportType.Loan,
personNummer, loan.LoanNo, 0, loan.Belopp, 0);
report.Send();
}
[HttpPost]
public ActionResult Ringinstruktioner(CallInstructions model)
{
var c = FindCustomer(model.Personnummer);
model.Result = true;
if (c == null)
model.Customer = c;
int age = GetAge(model.Personnummer);
decimal baseRate = InterestService.GetRiksbankensBaseRate();
if (c == null)
{
if (age < 18)
model.RateWeCanOffer = 30.22m + baseRate;
else if (age < 35)
model.RateWeCanOffer = 32.18m + baseRate;
else if (age < 65)
model.RateWeCanOffer = 22.30m + baseRate;
else
model.RateWeCanOffer = 45.30m + baseRate;
}
else
{
if (age < 18)
model.RateWeCanOffer = 29.32m + baseRate;
else if (age < 35)
model.RateWeCanOffer = 31.38m + baseRate;
else if (age < 65)
model.RateWeCanOffer = 21.20m + baseRate;
else
model.RateWeCanOffer = 41.12m + baseRate;
if(c.HasEverBeenLatePaying)
{
model.RateWeCanOffer += 10.0m;
}
}
return View(model);
}
int GetAge(string personnummer)
{
if (personnummer.Length == 10) //8101011234
return DateTime.Now.Year - 1900 - Convert.ToInt32(personnummer.Substring(0,2));
if (personnummer.Length == 12 && !personnummer.Contains("-")) //198101011234
return DateTime.Now.Year - Convert.ToInt32(personnummer.Substring(0, 4));
if (personnummer.Length == 11) //810101-1234
return DateTime.Now.Year - 1900 - Convert.ToInt32(personnummer.Substring(0, 2));
if (personnummer.Length == 13 ) //19810101-1234
return DateTime.Now.Year - Convert.ToInt32(personnummer.Substring(0, 4));
//Fake if not correct
return 50;
}
public void SetInvoicesForCustomer(Customer customer)
{
string databas = Server.MapPath("~/invoices.txt");
foreach (var line in System.IO.File.ReadAllLines(databas))
{
string[] parts = line.Split(';');
if (parts.Length < 2) continue;
var loan = customer.Loans.FirstOrDefault(r => r.LoanNo == parts[0]);
if (loan == null) continue;
var invoice = new Invoice
{
InvoiceNo = Convert.ToInt32(parts[1]),
Belopp = Convert.ToInt32(parts[2]),
InvoiceDate = DateTime.ParseExact(parts[3], "yyyy-MM-dd", CultureInfo.InvariantCulture),
DueDate = DateTime.ParseExact(parts[3], "yyyy-MM-dd", CultureInfo.InvariantCulture),
};
loan.Invoices.Add(invoice);
}
}
public void SetPaymentsForCustomer(Customer customer)
{
string databas = Server.MapPath("~/payments.txt");
foreach (var line in System.IO.File.ReadAllLines(databas))
{
string[] parts = line.Split(';');
if (parts.Length < 2) continue;
var invoice = customer.Loans.SelectMany(r => r.Invoices).FirstOrDefault(i => i.InvoiceNo == Convert.ToInt32(parts[0]));
if (invoice == null) continue;
var payment = new Payment
{
Belopp = Convert.ToInt32(parts[1]),
PaymentDate = DateTime.ParseExact(parts[2], "yyyy-MM-dd", CultureInfo.InvariantCulture),
BankPaymentReference = parts[3],
};
invoice.Payments.Add(payment);
}
}
public Customer FindCustomer(string personnummer)
{
Customer customer = null;
string databas = Server.MapPath("~/customers.txt");
foreach(var line in System.IO.File.ReadAllLines(databas))
{
string[] parts = line.Split(';');
if (parts.Length < 1) continue;
if (parts[0] == personnummer)
if(customer == null)
customer = new Customer { PersonNummer = personnummer };
}
if (customer == null) return null;
SetLoansForCustomer(customer);
SetInvoicesForCustomer(customer);
SetPaymentsForCustomer(customer);
return customer;
}
private void SetLoansForCustomer(Customer customer)
{
throw new NotImplementedException();
}
public ActionResult GenerateFakeData(int antal)
{
var rnd = new Random();
for(int i =0;i<antal;i++)
{
var persnr = rnd.Next(1934, 1999).ToString() +
rnd.Next(1, 12).ToString("00") +
rnd.Next(1, 28).ToString("00") +
rnd.Next(1000, 9999);
var c = FindCustomer(persnr);
if (c != null) continue;
c = new Customer { PersonNummer = persnr };
SaveToFile(c);
for(int l=0; l <= rnd.Next(1,7);l++ )
{
var loan = new Loan
{
LoanNo = DateTime.Now.AddDays(-rnd.Next(10,2000)).Ticks.ToString(),
Belopp = rnd.Next(3,200) * 100,
FromWhen = DateTime.Now.AddDays(-rnd.Next(10, 2000)),
InterestRate = Convert.ToDecimal(rnd.NextDouble() * (45 - 20) + 20)
};
SaveLoanToFile(c, loan);
}
}
return Content("Done");
}
}
}
[code]