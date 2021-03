Hello.

I am contemplating selling my computer that I recently posted photos for in the gallery called Mobius Project. I wish to use the money toward a new project that I have recently started on, and to upgrade my CNC machine.

I wish to sell the entire PC whole. All parts are in perfect condition, and all packaging/accessories are included.

The specs for the PC are as follows:

Yuel Beast Mobius chassis

Intel Core i9 9900K

ROG STRIX Z390-I GAMING

ROG Thor 1200w PSU

Patriot Memory 64GB (2x32GB) Black 3200MHz

Samsung Pro 970 512GB M.2 SSD

EVGA RTX2080 Super XC

EK Waterblocks custom loop

CableMod Pro cables

Watercooling brand new from EK shop costs around 13k SEK. The components on the second hand market should be around should be around 14k SEK.

So if this unique rig speaks to your design aesthetic, do not hesitate to drop a bid or contact me via PM.

Pickup preferred in Norrtälje only. Shipping at buyers risk. I will not be held accountable for any destruction by PostNord of the PC during shipment.

