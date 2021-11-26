Forum Datorer och system Mobiltelefoner Tråd

Köpa telefon på black friday eller inte?

Köpa telefon på black friday eller inte?

Har idag två abonnemang men funderar på säga upp ena och binda andra med en mobil för ungefär den kostnaden istället.
Men då Telenor valde att höja priset på Samsung galaxy S21 så funderar jag på om det idag är värt det vi där sig med en S20Fe 5G eller om man ska vänta och se om det kommer bättre erbjudanden?

Det är ju ändå snart flera olika reor innan året ens är slut så kanske är dumt skaffa föregående modellen just nu?

Har en jäkla beslutsångest över allt jag ska köpa tyvärr

Antiallo
Låter som att det är läge att nöja sig med en telefon och ett abonnemang om du får ångest över ett köp?

Comviq har kampanj på några modeller nu bland annat S21 med 100gig surf för 345/mån om du ville ha samsung.

https://www.comviq.se/mobiler/samsung-galaxy-s21

Medlem
Inte ångest över ett köp. Mer ångest över om man gör ett bra val eller inte. Inte hållt koll på den marknaden på länge och är därmed rätt osäker på om de "bästa" erbjudanden är nu eller om det brukar vara bättre i mellandagarna tex

Det enda riktigt bra erbjudandet, beroende på vad man behöver såklart (jag behöver minst 15-30GB data per månad tror jag), är väl Comviqs S21-erbjudande för 345kr. Om man behöver surf mer än några få GB/månad.

Jag går upp ca 150kr/månad i kostnad genom att skriva mig åt Comviq på 2 år; utslaget på 2 år blir det 24*150kr = 3600kr för telefonen. Med reservation för att mitt nuvarande abb kanske sjunker i pris om ett år om jag sitter kvar med min (sedan länge betalda) mobil. Då jag redan har Comviq vet jag vad som väntar, en täckning som är nästan lika bra som Halebop som jag hade tidigare. Det får duga.

Andra bra alternativ kan vara Tre som sägs ha S21 för 299kr, för nya kunder via Mediamarkt, men Tre har definitivt sämre täckning än alternativen på många håll (baserar jag på mina egna erfarenheter, andra kan ha andra).

Ovanstående är nog de erbjudanden som har mest spons.

Så, jag köpte alltså en S21. Det hade jag _inte_ trott jag skulle göra. S20 FE uppfattar jag som lite väl stor, däremot hade jag hellre haft vanliga S20 än S21, då S20 hade bättre skärm och micro sd-kort.

Ursäktar mitt halvspontana köp med att min fru då får ärva min 100% orepade Galaxy S7, hennes Galaxy A3 hänger på gärdsgården lagrings- och hastighetsmässigt numera och hon tycker att mobiler ska ha en fysisk hemknapp speciellt vintertid.

Tyvärr får jag hålla mig till Telenor då jag har kombo abonnemang där med extra surfkort samt fasta bredbandet hos dom

