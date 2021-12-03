Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Akademiska ämnen Tråd

Flytta in tidigare än inflytt

1
Medlem

Flytta in tidigare än inflytt

Hej! Hoppas jag kommit rätt med denna frågan.

Jag ska flytta. Lägenheten står på mig till 1/1, pga röda dagar får jag väl lämna in nycklarna 3/1 även om jag nog kommer göra det den 29:e efter besiktningen. Den kommande hyresgästen vill ha lägenheten innan nyårshelgen, dvs den 29/12 i detta fallet och hyresvärden motsäger sig inte det men lägenheten kommer fortfarande stå på mig isåfall när en främling flyttar in.

Så för allt jag vet kan de ha full fest här inne och sen ligger det då på mitt ansvar. Jag förstår att det inte är troligt att detta sker eftersom han ska ta över lägenheten några dagar senare, men samtidigt "vad fan vet jag?" Hade jag lånat ut bilen till en komplett främling?

Hur hade ni handlat? Finns det något avtal han och jag kan gå in i?

Medlem

Vad menar du med "full fest". Är du rädd för att bli vräkt 3 dagar innan ditt kontrakt tar slut?

Jag skulle i alla fall se till att få papper på att de har hemförsäkring om du byter nycklarna tidigare. Sen är väl hyresvärden med på nyckelbytet, så jag ser inte hur de skulle kunna skylla något på dig sen.

Medlem

Du är ansvarig fram till tillträdesdagen, men ni kan väl ändra tillträdesdatum om båda är med på det? Vad jag vet kan inte 2 personer ha försäkring på samma objekt samtidigt så din försäkring skulle ju gälla vid eventuell olycka den helgen vilket inte är önskvärt.

Medlem

Blir inte "ansvarsdelen" avslutad när man fått städningen godkänd och lämnar in nycklar?

Medlem

Lättast är att snällt be hyresvärden att ändra datum. Men det ställer såklart till det för dem rent administrativt.. då nya hyresgästen måste betala ett par dagar i december. Du kan då fråga om det är lättare att dom administrerar en andrahndsuthyrning för ett par dagar..

Andrahandsuthyrning som svar på din fråga om kontrakt.. du kan hyra ut lägenheten till honom i ett par dagar. Sådant kontrakt skulle fungera.

Sen är jag inte helt säker på hur det blir med kontroll av städning. Om du ger honom nyckeln tidigt.. så kan det bli så att han blir den som tar över "städansvaret". Eller så blir du ansvarig för vad han stökar ned..

Festpilot 2020, Antiallo
Citat:

Lägenheten står på mig till 1/1, pga röda dagar får jag väl lämna in nycklarna 3/1

Är detta ett påstående eller ett antagande? Normalt sett ska nycklar lämnas in senast sista vardagen innan månadsskifte, 30 eller 31. Ny hyresgäst får tillträde första vardagen. Jag har aldrig varit med om en hyresvärd av större storlek som tillåter att man får ett par dagar gratis hyra pga helg och röda dagar.

Om du vill låta ny hyresgäst flytta in tidigare än tillträde är helt upp till dig. Är du orolig så säg nej. Däremot kan man ju skriva ett kontrakt i två exemplar där det står klart och tydligt att lägenheten är i fint skick och att ny hyresgäst accepterar skicket.
Denna skall såklart signeras av båda parter.

Medlem

Egentligen borde det vara helt upp till dig om du nu står som ägare till 1/1.
Men som nämnt så har jag svårt att se något problem om hyresvärden är med när nycklarna lämnas över gällande om något skulle hända med lägenheten innan du "officiellt" lämnar lägenheten eller vad man ska säga.
Bara se till så det står i papperna hos hyresvärden dagen då nycklarna lämnas över samt ta upp det med hemförsäkring så du tar bort din samma dag som nyckel lämnas över och nya ägarens försäkring börja gälla den dagen.

Medlem
Juridiskt sett är det TS som har ansvar för lägenheten fram till 1/1, vilket innebär att den som flyttar in kan ha full fest 30/12 och sedan hävda att TS inte har genomfört ordentlig flyttstäd eller dyl.

Om den nya personen har sönder något under festandet, kan man också då anmäla det till hyresvärden och då hamnar det hos TS.

till TS:
Hade jag varit du, hade jag krävt att avtalet ändras, och att du har utfylltsdatum officiellt samma dag som nycklarna ges över. Jag skiter i fullständigt i huvudvärken det ger hyresvärden. Antigen det, eller så får de som flyttar in nycklarna den 1a.

Det finns fullt med rövhål där ute, och jag har haft tillräckligt med problem med dessa saker bara för att jag varit snäll och antagit att saker och ting som detta inte ska vara problem.

Dessutom får jag känslan av att detta är en mindre privat hyresvärd då dessa saker i princip aldrig accepteras av större företag, vilket betyder att risken för skit är ännu högre

Häxmästare ✨
För de kommunala bolagen i Stockholm gäller åtminstone samma scenario som TS målar upp.
Jag sa upp min hyresrätt i somras enligt dessa villkor:
Är tillträdesdagen en helgdag eller röd dag sker nyckelutlämning tidigast nästföljande vardag kl 13.00.

Festpilot 2020, Antiallo
Inkluderar det även inlämning?
För mig har det alltid varit inlämning senast sista vardagen kl 12.
Utlämning första vardag kl 13.

Häxmästare ✨
Det var det som kommunicerades till mig i alla fall i samband med uppsägningen, men personen i fråga kan mycket väl ha varit lite virrig.

