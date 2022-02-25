Forum Datorer och system Bärbara datorer Köpråd Tråd

MSI vinner läsarnas val av laptops för andra året i rad

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

MSI vinner läsarnas val av laptops för andra året i rad

Läste precis att MSI vunnit, enligt mig välförtjänt, läsarnas val av laptops för andra året i rad. Med stort försprång ner till andra Windows-PC tillverkare också!
https://uk.pcmag.com/tablets/138764/readers-choice-2022-the-l...

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ok ?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara