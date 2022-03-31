Lower Keyboard backlight below minimum

DrTobias
Hi,
I have a ASUS flow X13. This laptop has 3 levels of keyboard backlight brightness. Unfortunately I find even the lowest level of brightness to be too bright.
Does anyone know if it is possible to lower the minimum brightness level? software? or even a hardware change I can make?
Any ideas?
It is even annoying becasuse when you look at the keyboard from an angle, you see backlight under every key, not just on the lettering.
