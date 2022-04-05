Noctua släpper ny NH-D12L low height 120mm dual tower kylare

The NH-D12L is a low-height 120mm class CPU cooler that has been conceived to combine outstanding quiet cooling performance with superior case compatibility. At a height of only 145mm (13mm lower than Noctua’s regular 120mm models), it fits many 4U enclosures as well as narrower tower cases that have been previously limited to solutions with 92mm fans.

At the same time, its five heatpipe dual-tower design and state-of-the-art NF-A12x25r 120mm fan allow it to achieve a level of efficiency that surpasses many full-height 120mm models. Thanks to its single-fan configuration and asymmetrical fin stacks, the NH-D12L provides 100% RAM compatibility on AMD AM4/AM5 and LGA1700/1200 by staying clear of the memory slots.

Topped off with the renowned SecuFirm2™ mounting system, Noctua’s award-winning NT-H1 thermal compound and a 6-year manufacturer’s warranty, the NH-D12L is the perfect choice for applications that require serious cooling performance but cannot fit the larger NH-U12A.