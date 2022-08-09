NVIDIA GeForce 516.94

Ragnarok
Game Ready for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Marvel’s SpiderMan Remastered which includes support for the latest gaming technologies including NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA DLAA, NVIDIA HBAO+, and upgraded ray-tracing effects. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest releases and updates including Madden NFL 23 and the beta for SUPER PEOPLE.
Fixed Issues
- [Apex Legends] Improves gameplay stability.
- [Red Dead Redemption 2] Performance improvement when using DLSS is lower compared to previous drivers.
- [Overwatch] Game may freeze on launching a match.
- [MSI GE66 Raider 10UG/MSI GE76 Raider 10UH] Windows brightness setting does not work when notebook is in dedicated GPU mode.
- [Chivalry 2] Toggling DLSS preset may cause gameplay to shimmer or show black rectangle.
- [Dungeons 3] Game will crash on startup.
- [Destiny 2] Game may randomly freeze after launching game or during gameplay.
- [Prepar3D] Light sources display flashing black boxes.
- [Xbox Application] Windowed G-SYNC engages and cause stutter/ sluggish performance in Xbox app.
- [NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos.
Open Issues
- [RTX 30 series] PC monitor may not wake from display sleep when GPU is also connected to an HDMI 2.1 TV, and the TV is powered off.
-Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used.
- Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot.
- [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings.
- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled.
- [RTX 30 series] Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition.
- External display may not be detected when connected via USB-C on certain Razer notebooks.
- [Forza Horizon 5] Rainbow like artifacts in game after driver update.
Download: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/516.94/516.94-desktop-...
PDF: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/516.94/516.94-win11-wi...
