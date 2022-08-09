NVIDIA GeForce 516.94

Game Ready for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Marvel’s SpiderMan Remastered which includes support for the latest gaming technologies including NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA DLAA, NVIDIA HBAO+, and upgraded ray-tracing effects. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest releases and updates including Madden NFL 23 and the beta for SUPER PEOPLE.

Fixed Issues

- [Apex Legends] Improves gameplay stability.

- [Red Dead Redemption 2] Performance improvement when using DLSS is lower compared to previous drivers.

- [Overwatch] Game may freeze on launching a match.

- [MSI GE66 Raider 10UG/MSI GE76 Raider 10UH] Windows brightness setting does not work when notebook is in dedicated GPU mode.

- [Chivalry 2] Toggling DLSS preset may cause gameplay to shimmer or show black rectangle.

- [Dungeons 3] Game will crash on startup.

- [Destiny 2] Game may randomly freeze after launching game or during gameplay.

- [Prepar3D] Light sources display flashing black boxes.

- [Xbox Application] Windowed G-SYNC engages and cause stutter/ sluggish performance in Xbox app.

- [NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos.

Open Issues

- [RTX 30 series] PC monitor may not wake from display sleep when GPU is also connected to an HDMI 2.1 TV, and the TV is powered off.

-Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used.

- Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot.

- [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings.

- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled.

- [RTX 30 series] Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition.

- External display may not be detected when connected via USB-C on certain Razer notebooks.

- [Forza Horizon 5] Rainbow like artifacts in game after driver update.

Download: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/516.94/516.94-desktop-...

PDF: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/516.94/516.94-win11-wi...