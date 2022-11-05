Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Diverse komponenter, radiatorer, minnen, grafikkort, processor

Diverse komponenter, radiatorer, minnen, grafikkort, processor

Hej!

Har haft massa gamla komponenter liggandes hemma som jag nu äntligen tänkt göra mig av med. Säljer allt enskilt eller tillsammans. Summa kan diskuteras. Kan även tänka mig att skänka vissa saker.

Några av komponenterna som finns:
- Radeon 290, med orginalkylare och med kylblock för vattenkylning. Vissa delar (typ skruvar etc) kan ev saknas.
- i5 3570k, asrock z77 moderkort, 16 GB ddr3
- ddr4 minnen 2x8 GB corsair 3000 MHz (tror de fungerar)
- radiatorer 140mm och 240mm plus nipplar mm
-XSPC pump, cpu kylblock med olika fästen
- A10 7850k cpu
- 650w PSU cooler master
-node 304 chassi (kan saknas skruvar)

Har också en mängd sladdar, skruvar etc etc som jag ger bort om du vill ha.

Kommentera om något är av intresse samt föreslagen summa. Allt finns i Uppsala. Kommer inte orka posta något utan hämtas på plats.

1000kr + frakt

290 kortet med original kylare, 250kr?
Hämtar

hämtar 500kr

Taget, skicka PM

Yes, skicka PM

