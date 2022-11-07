Forum Datorkomponenter Retro Tråd

Retro skärm?

Retro skärm?

Hej!
Jag fick denna skärm av en granne för väldigt många år sen. nec multisync lcd1990fx
Såg att den ligger ute för över 3000kr på Ebay. Är det något värde i denna eller är det bara att slänga?
Om den är värd något, varför?
BILDER : https://imgur.com/a/4zvSn4b
MVH Jonas

Medlem

Det är nog bara att slänga. Ser inte/hittar inte varför någon skulle villa ha en 1280x1024 resolutions skärm med 14ms svarstid år 2022.
På ebay kan säljare ta betalt vad dom vill. Betyder verkligen inte att det säljer

Medlem
Tydligen klarar den 15KHz signal vilket gör att den fungerar till bl.a. Amiga utan extra hårdvara.
Så nog har den ett värde allt.
Om det är 3000:- vet jag inte, men 15KHz skärmar har nästan automatiskt ett högt pris.

Medlem
Enligt manualen så verkar det inte så, 31.5 kHz till 81.1 kHz står det i den jag hittade på nätet i alla fall.

Hade den klarat 15 kHz hade jag varit intresserad, dock inte för 3000.

