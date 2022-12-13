- Plats
Hjälp med kod till Neopixel ring
Tjo. Hittade denna kod på nätet som gör exakt vad jag vill. Dock hittar jag inte var jag ställer in hur lång tid det ska gå när den ändrar färg. Nu är den satt på vitt och blått. Den pulserar ganska snabbt. Skulle vilja ha kanske 15 sekunder mellan 100% vitt och 100% blått. Någon som skulle kunna tänka sig ta en titt och se om ni hittar var detta ändras?
Om ni har förslag på en annan kod som gör samma sak så lägg gärna upp den. Den körs på en Arduino uno.
#include <Adafruit_NeoPixel.h>
#define LED_PIN 6
#define LED_COUNT 24
// Pattern types supported:
enum pattern { NONE, FADE };
// Patern directions supported:
enum direction { FORWARD, REVERSE };
// NeoPattern Class - derived from the Adafruit_NeoPixel class
class NeoPatterns : public Adafruit_NeoPixel
{
public:
// Member Variables:
pattern ActivePattern; // which pattern is running
direction Direction; // direction to run the pattern
unsigned long Interval; // milliseconds between updates
unsigned long lastUpdate; // last update of position
uint32_t Color1, Color2; // What colors are in use
uint16_t TotalSteps; // total number of steps in the pattern
uint16_t Index; // current step within the pattern
void (*OnComplete)(); // Callback on completion of pattern
// Constructor - calls base-class constructor to initialize strip
NeoPatterns(uint16_t pixels, uint8_t pin, uint8_t type, void (*callback)())
: Adafruit_NeoPixel(pixels, pin, type)
{
OnComplete = callback;
}
// Update the pattern
void Update()
{
if ((millis() - lastUpdate) > Interval) // time to update
{
lastUpdate = millis();
switch (ActivePattern)
{
case FADE:
FadeUpdate();
break;
default:
break;
}
}
}
// Increment the Index and reset at the end
void Increment()
{
if (Direction == FORWARD)
{
Index++;
if (Index >= TotalSteps)
{
Index = 0;
if (OnComplete != NULL)
{
OnComplete(); // call the comlpetion callback
}
}
}
else // Direction == REVERSE
{
--Index;
if (Index <= 0)
{
Index = TotalSteps - 1;
if (OnComplete != NULL)
{
OnComplete(); // call the comlpetion callback
}
}
}
}
// Reverse pattern direction
void Reverse()
{
if (Direction == FORWARD)
{
Direction = REVERSE;
Index = TotalSteps - 1;
}
else
{
Direction = FORWARD;
Index = 0;
}
}
// Initialize for a Fade
void Fade(uint32_t color1, uint32_t color2, uint16_t steps, uint8_t interval, direction dir = FORWARD)
{
ActivePattern = FADE;
Interval = interval;
TotalSteps = steps;
Color1 = color1;
Color2 = color2;
Index = 1000;
Direction = dir;
}
// Update the Fade Pattern
void FadeUpdate()
{
// Calculate linear interpolation between Color1 and Color2
// Optimise order of operations to minimize truncation error
uint8_t red = ((Red(Color1) * (TotalSteps - Index)) + (Red(Color2) * Index)) / TotalSteps;
uint8_t green = ((Green(Color1) * (TotalSteps - Index)) + (Green(Color2) * Index)) / TotalSteps;
uint8_t blue = ((Blue(Color1) * (TotalSteps - Index)) + (Blue(Color2) * Index)) / TotalSteps;
ColorSet(Color(red, green, blue));
show();
Increment();
}
// Calculate 50% dimmed version of a color (used by ScannerUpdate)
uint32_t DimColor(uint32_t color)
{
// Shift R, G and B components one bit to the right
uint32_t dimColor = Color(Red(color) >> 1, Green(color) >> 1, Blue(color) >> 1);
return dimColor;
}
// Set all pixels to a color (synchronously)
void ColorSet(uint32_t color)
{
for (unsigned i = 0; i < numPixels(); i++)
{
setPixelColor(i, color);
}
show();
}
// Returns the Red component of a 32-bit color
uint8_t Red(uint32_t color)
{
return (color >> 16) & 0xFF;
}
// Returns the Green component of a 32-bit color
uint8_t Green(uint32_t color)
{
return (color >> 8) & 0xFF;
}
// Returns the Blue component of a 32-bit color
uint8_t Blue(uint32_t color)
{
return color & 0xFF;
}
// Input a value 0 to 255 to get a color value.
// The colours are a transition r - g - b - back to r.
uint32_t Wheel(byte WheelPos)
{
WheelPos = 255 - WheelPos;
if (WheelPos < 85)
{
return Color(255 - WheelPos * 3, 0, WheelPos * 3);
}
else if (WheelPos < 170)
{
WheelPos -= 85;
return Color(0, WheelPos * 3, 255 - WheelPos * 3);
}
else
{
WheelPos -= 170;
return Color(WheelPos * 3, 255 - WheelPos * 3, 0);
}
}
};
void StripComplete();
NeoPatterns strip(LED_COUNT, LED_PIN, NEO_RGB + NEO_KHZ800, &StripComplete);
// Initialize everything and prepare to start
void setup()
{
Serial.begin(115200);
// Initialize all the pixelStrips
strip.begin();
uint32_t color1 = strip.Color(55, 55 , 55);
uint32_t color2 = strip.Color(0, 0, 55);
// Kick off a pattern
strip.Fade(color1, color2, 100, 10);
}
// Main loop
void loop()
{
strip.Update();
}
//------------------------------------------------------------
//Completion Routines - get called on completion of a pattern
//------------------------------------------------------------
// Strip Completion Callback
void StripComplete()
{
strip.Reverse();
}