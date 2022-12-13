Hjälp med kod till Neopixel ring

#include <Adafruit_NeoPixel.h>

#define LED_PIN 6

#define LED_COUNT 24

// Pattern types supported:

enum pattern { NONE, FADE };

// Patern directions supported:

enum direction { FORWARD, REVERSE };

// NeoPattern Class - derived from the Adafruit_NeoPixel class

class NeoPatterns : public Adafruit_NeoPixel

{

public:

// Member Variables:

pattern ActivePattern; // which pattern is running

direction Direction; // direction to run the pattern

unsigned long Interval; // milliseconds between updates

unsigned long lastUpdate; // last update of position

uint32_t Color1, Color2; // What colors are in use

uint16_t TotalSteps; // total number of steps in the pattern

uint16_t Index; // current step within the pattern

void (*OnComplete)(); // Callback on completion of pattern

// Constructor - calls base-class constructor to initialize strip

NeoPatterns(uint16_t pixels, uint8_t pin, uint8_t type, void (*callback)())

: Adafruit_NeoPixel(pixels, pin, type)

{

OnComplete = callback;

}

// Update the pattern

void Update()

{

if ((millis() - lastUpdate) > Interval) // time to update

{

lastUpdate = millis();

switch (ActivePattern)

{

case FADE:

FadeUpdate();

break;

default:

break;

}

}

}

// Increment the Index and reset at the end

void Increment()

{

if (Direction == FORWARD)

{

Index++;

if (Index >= TotalSteps)

{

Index = 0;

if (OnComplete != NULL)

{

OnComplete(); // call the comlpetion callback

}

}

}

else // Direction == REVERSE

{

--Index;

if (Index <= 0)

{

Index = TotalSteps - 1;

if (OnComplete != NULL)

{

OnComplete(); // call the comlpetion callback

}

}

}

}

// Reverse pattern direction

void Reverse()

{

if (Direction == FORWARD)

{

Direction = REVERSE;

Index = TotalSteps - 1;

}

else

{

Direction = FORWARD;

Index = 0;

}

}

// Initialize for a Fade

void Fade(uint32_t color1, uint32_t color2, uint16_t steps, uint8_t interval, direction dir = FORWARD)

{

ActivePattern = FADE;

Interval = interval;

TotalSteps = steps;

Color1 = color1;

Color2 = color2;

Index = 1000;

Direction = dir;

}

// Update the Fade Pattern

void FadeUpdate()

{

// Calculate linear interpolation between Color1 and Color2

// Optimise order of operations to minimize truncation error

uint8_t red = ((Red(Color1) * (TotalSteps - Index)) + (Red(Color2) * Index)) / TotalSteps;

uint8_t green = ((Green(Color1) * (TotalSteps - Index)) + (Green(Color2) * Index)) / TotalSteps;

uint8_t blue = ((Blue(Color1) * (TotalSteps - Index)) + (Blue(Color2) * Index)) / TotalSteps;

ColorSet(Color(red, green, blue));

show();

Increment();

}

// Calculate 50% dimmed version of a color (used by ScannerUpdate)

uint32_t DimColor(uint32_t color)

{

// Shift R, G and B components one bit to the right

uint32_t dimColor = Color(Red(color) >> 1, Green(color) >> 1, Blue(color) >> 1);

return dimColor;

}

// Set all pixels to a color (synchronously)

void ColorSet(uint32_t color)

{

for (unsigned i = 0; i < numPixels(); i++)

{

setPixelColor(i, color);

}

show();

}

// Returns the Red component of a 32-bit color

uint8_t Red(uint32_t color)

{

return (color >> 16) & 0xFF;

}

// Returns the Green component of a 32-bit color

uint8_t Green(uint32_t color)

{

return (color >> 8) & 0xFF;

}

// Returns the Blue component of a 32-bit color

uint8_t Blue(uint32_t color)

{

return color & 0xFF;

}

// Input a value 0 to 255 to get a color value.

// The colours are a transition r - g - b - back to r.

uint32_t Wheel(byte WheelPos)

{

WheelPos = 255 - WheelPos;

if (WheelPos < 85)

{

return Color(255 - WheelPos * 3, 0, WheelPos * 3);

}

else if (WheelPos < 170)

{

WheelPos -= 85;

return Color(0, WheelPos * 3, 255 - WheelPos * 3);

}

else

{

WheelPos -= 170;

return Color(WheelPos * 3, 255 - WheelPos * 3, 0);

}

}

};

void StripComplete();

NeoPatterns strip(LED_COUNT, LED_PIN, NEO_RGB + NEO_KHZ800, &StripComplete);

// Initialize everything and prepare to start

void setup()

{

Serial.begin(115200);

// Initialize all the pixelStrips

strip.begin();

uint32_t color1 = strip.Color(55, 55 , 55);

uint32_t color2 = strip.Color(0, 0, 55);

// Kick off a pattern

strip.Fade(color1, color2, 100, 10);

}

// Main loop

void loop()

{

strip.Update();

}

//------------------------------------------------------------

//Completion Routines - get called on completion of a pattern

//------------------------------------------------------------

// Strip Completion Callback

void StripComplete()

{

strip.Reverse();

}