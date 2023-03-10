Test BIOS for Maximus Z790 Apex 0031

Test BIOS / 10/3-23

BIOS Ver. 0031

update ucode to 0x113

update rc version to 0C.00.A2.40

update mrc version to 0.0.4.129

before you use this version BIOS, make sure update ME FW 16.1.25.2124 first in windows.

Optimized SK Hynix 24Gbit IC overclocking compatibility.

Change method to optimized memory timings.

tWRPRE = tCWL + tWR + 8

tWRPDEN = tCWL + tWR + 9

tRTP not related with tWR, it defined and caculated by speed bin table with tCK.

ME FW 16.1.25.2124 https://www.dropbox.com/s/y3i0iz3nieh2gkm/MEUpdateTool_16.1.2...

Apex Test Bios 0031 https://www.dropbox.com/s/bt9csk7ooe2ia4f/ROG-MAXIMUS-Z790-AP...