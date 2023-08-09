Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Två st BenQ 24'' GW2450 skänkes

Medlem

Två st BenQ 24'' GW2450 skänkes

Hej,

Jag har två 24" skärmar över och istället för att köra dem till återvinningen så tänkte jag kolla om någon här vill ha dem istället. Produktlänk till Inet: https://www.inet.se/produkt/2203353/benq-24-gw2450hm-va-led

"I maintain nonetheless that a yin-yang dualism can be overcome. With sufficient enlightenment we can give substance to any distinction: mind without body, north without south, pleasure without pain. Remember, enlightenment is a function of willpower, not of physical strength." - Chairman Sheng-ji Yang, Essays on Mind and Matter

p.m

: MSI Z690 A-PRO, i7 12700K@snabb, EKWB 280mm, 32GB RAM, RTX2070S
: Asus Prime Z270, i7 7700K@5.0GHz, Corsair H115i, 16GB RAM, 1070Ti
: Asus Sabertooth Z77, i5 3570K@4,9, Corsair H70, 16GB RAM, 660 Ti x2
: Debian Linux@AMD X2 2,6GHz, 4GB RAM, Asus G210, 10TB WD Green(RAID1)
: Xp-m 2400@4100+, Duron 600@1GHz, K6-2 300@375MHz, P75MHz, sHg 8000, Acer 5930G (all R.I.P).

