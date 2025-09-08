Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1

https://www.amd.com/en/support/downloads/drivers.html/graphic...

New Game Support

Borderlands® 4

Hell Is Us

New Game Support for AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4)

FSR 4 can be enabled for most games that support FSR 3.1 with DirectX® 12.

Fixed Issues and Improvements

Corruption may appear while playing Mafia: The Old Country on Radeon™ RX 6600 series graphics products.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers with FSR 4 enabled on Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics products.

Playstation® VR controllers are not detected while playing SteamVR™.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Monster Hunter Wilds with Ray Tracing enabled and recording with AMD Software on Radeon™ RX 7600, 7700, and 7800 series graphics products.

Known Issues

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing The Last of Us Part II on Radeon™ RX 7900 series graphics products.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 on Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics products.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing NBA 2K25 in MyCareer mode on Radeon™ RX 9070 series graphics products. AMD is actively working on a resolution to be released as soon as possible.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing FBC: Firebreak on some AMD Ryzen™ processors such as the Ryzen™ AI 300 series and the Ryzen™ 7000 series.

Stutter may be observed while playing games with some VR headsets at 80Hz or 90Hz refresh rate on some AMD Radeon™ Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 7000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to change the refresh rate as a temporary workaround.

Corruption (missing scan travel lines) may be observed while playing GTFO™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series graphics products.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while loading a saved game in Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing enabled.

Package Contents

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 Driver Version 25.10.25.10 for Windows® 10 and Windows® 11 (Windows Driver Store Version 32.0.21025.10016).

Ryzen™ AI NPU MCDM Driver version 32.00.0203.297 (Date: 2025-08-25)

The AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 installation package can be downloaded from the following link:

Systems with RDNA series graphics products:

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 Driver for Windows® 10 (64-bit version 19044 and later) & Windows® 11 (64-bit)

Systems pairing RDNA series graphics products with Radeon™ RX 500 series or Radeon™ RX Vega series graphics products:

Go to auto detect and download here.

Installing AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition

For detailed instructions on how to correctly uninstall or install AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, please refer to the following support resources:

How-To Uninstall AMD Software on a Windows® Based System

How-To Install AMD Software on a Windows® Based System

NOTE: This driver is not intended for use on AMD Radeon products running in Apple Boot Camp platforms. Users of these platforms should contact their system manufacturer for driver support. When installing AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 for the Windows® operating system, the user must be logged on as Administrator, or have Administrator rights to complete the installation of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1.

Radeon Product Compatibility

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 is compatible with the following AMD Radeon products.

Radeon™ RX 9070 / 9060 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon™ AI PRO R9700

Radeon™ RX 7900/7800/7700/7650/7600 Series Graphics

Radeon™ RX 6900/6800/6700/6600/6500/6400 Series Graphics

Radeon™ RX 5700/5600/5500/5300 Series Graphics

Mobility Radeon™ Product Compatibility

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 is a notebook reference graphics driver with limited support for system vendor specific features.

AMD Radeon™ RX 7900M/7800M/7600M Series Graphics

AMD Radeon™ RX 6800M/6700M/6600M/6500M/6300M Series Graphics

AMD Radeon™ RX 5700M/5600M/5500M/5300M Series Graphics

​​​​AMD Processors with Radeon Graphics Product Compatibility

Important Note for Laptop and All-In-One (AIO) PCs

AMD recommends OEM-provided drivers which are customized and validated for their system-specific features and optimizations.

If you experience issues using the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition driver package downloaded from AMD.com, please install the OEM-provided drivers for full support and compatibility.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition does not include support for handheld gaming devices. Users should check with the OEM for device specific drivers.