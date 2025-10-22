Forum Datorer och system Bärbara datorer Köpråd Tråd

Intels nyaste cpu

Intels nyaste cpu

På laptops har ju tex i5 kallas gen 11 , gen 12 och gen 13
Men intel senate kallas ju Core5-120U mm
Har dom döpt om gen 14 ?? till tex Core5-120U

En fråga till , hur ska man begripa sig på AMD cpu , att dom heter AMD Ryzen 5 och 7 beror väl på att dom kan jämföras med intel i5 och i7
Men hur tolkar man dom 4 siffrorna efter AMD Ryzen 5 , hur ser man generation och prestanda ?

kan säga att det finns ingen logik, tex har intel processorer som heter 205 225, 245, 265, 270, ultra 285, så enda man kan gå på är att ju högre nummer desto mer prestanda... men ja, intel har tappat bollen, jag tittar inte ens på intel processorer längre när jag bygger dator, de har blivit orelevanta.

hmm har aldrigt tänkt att överväga en AMD men det kanske är läge för det nu , om man knäcker siffer koden

Dags att göra det, ända sedan Ryzen 5000-serien, om inte tidigare, har AMD varit kung i typ alla segment.

vet ni hur man tyder dom 4 siffrorna efter ryzen 5

Kolla här:
https://www.techpowerup.com/cpu-specs/?q=ryzen+5

Se här om Intel:
https://www.techpowerup.com/cpu-specs/?q=core+5

Det finns ingen direkt logik bakom vare sig Intels eller AMDs modellnummer, inte ens "högre är bättre" när det handlar om laptops.

Orsaken är att båda tillverkarna är rätt kraftigt effekt-begränsade när man kommer till modeller med "vettig" effekt för laptops. Är man bara ute efter maximal prestanda eller maximal prestanda/SEK så kan mycket väl en modell med lägre numeriskt värde vara snabbare om man jämför en "U" med t.ex. "H".

Just suffixet är det nog den viktigaste delen

Suffix

Typical TDP

Laptop Type / Meaning

U

15-25 W

Ultra-low-power chips for thin and light laptops

P

~28 W

Balanced performance for slim performance notebooks

H

45 W

High-performance / gaming laptops

HX

>=55 W

Desktop-class CPUs in laptops (enthusiast/gaming)

I praktiken behöver man slå upp modellen i Intel Ark eller AMD laptop CPU spec.

Men även det är wobbly, i praktiken behöver du ha en idé om vad du prioriterar och ställa de alternativ du har mot varandra med t.ex. Notebookcheck jämförelse sida.

I fallet Intel så är deras laptops inte alls samma katastrof som deras deras nuvarande desktop ställd mot AMD (både Intel och AMD är ett skämt ställt mot Apple, men MacOS är inte för alla), vem som är bäst kan variera rätt kraftigt beroende på vad man optimerar för. För laptops var Arrow Lake ett rätt stort steg framåt för Intel. Så går absolut inte att ge några generella svar kring om AMD eller Intel är bästa val för dig.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
