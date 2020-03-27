En massa SteamnycklarSäljes
Jag har gått igenom alla mina dubbletter av Steamnycklar jag samlat på mig de senaste åren, framförallt genom att köpa olika "bundles". Ca 80-90% av nycklarna kommer från Humble Bundle och resterande kommer från Fanatical.com, alltså kommer allting från legetima butiker och det är inga nycklar som kommer från G2A, Kinguin eller liknande.
De flesta priser är med 80-90% rabatt jämfört med Steams egna butik, bortsett från vissa undantag.
Jag tar ENDAST betalt med Swish, det är först till kvarn som gäller, och köper man flera nycklar på samma gång så finns det absolut möjlighet till lite mängdrabatter.
Här kommer listan:
140 8kr
11-11 Memories Retold 45kr
2064: Read Only Memories 16kr
A Fistful of Gun 22kr
A Story About My Uncle 12kr
Ace Combat Assault Horizon Enhanced Edition 25kr
AER Memories of Old 22kr
Agony 30kr
Alan Wake's American Nightmare 7kr
Alien: Isolation 60kr
Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition 30kr
Animal Super Squad 25kr
Anomaly 2 14kr
Anomaly Defenders 10kr
Anomaly Korea 5kr
Anomaly Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign 5kr
Anomaly: Warzone Earth 10kr
Armello 35kr
Armello 35kr
Asdivine Hearts 20kr
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation 35kr
Assault Android Cactus 50kr
Bastion 15kr
Batman Arkham Origins 20kr
Battle Chef Brigade 50kr
Beholder 2kr
Beholder 2kr
Binary Domain 15kr
BioShock™ Remastered 25kr
Bit Blaster XL 3kr
Borderlands 2 25kr
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition 25kr
Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons 15kr
Chariot 15kr
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare 20kr
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare 20kr
Chroma Squad 14kr
Chroma Squad 14kr
Chroma Squad 14kr
Chroma Squad 14kr
Cities: Skylines 30kr
Citizens of Earth 15kr
Clatter 14kr
Clustertruck 12kr
Clustertruck 12kr
Columns 4kr
Company of Heroes 13kr
Concrete Jungle 20kr
Contagion 14kr
Cook. Serve. Delicious! 8kr
Cook. Serve. Delicious! 8kr
Craft the World 30kr
Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy 150kr
Crawl 20kr
Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition 30kr
Day of the Tentacle Remastered 20kr
Day of the Tentacle Remastered 20kr
Dead by Daylight 20kr
Dead Rising 2 35kr
Deadlight: Director's Cut 20kr
Death Squared 15kr
Death Squared 15kr
Detective Case and Clown Bot in: Murder in the Hotel Lisbon 7kr
Dino Run DX 9kr
Dino Run DX 9kr
DmC: Devil May Cry 50kr
Dropsy 20kr
Duck Game 40kr
Dungeon Escape 4kr
Dungeon Rushers 20kr
Dungeons 2 20kr
Else Heart.Break() 30kr
ENSLAVED™: Odyssey to the West™ Premium Edition 20kr
ENSLAVED™: Odyssey to the West™ Premium Edition 20kr
Epistory - Typing Chronicles 20kr
Escape Goat 2 15kr
Euro Truck Simulator 2 20kr
Europa Universalis IV 40kr
Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered 9kr
Fluffy Horde 7kr
FORCED: Slightly Better Edition 15kr
Full Throttle Remastered 20kr
Galak-Z 20kr
Galak-Z 20kr
Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy 25kr
Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy 25kr
Goat Simulator 8kr
Gods Will Be Watching 20kr
Grand Theft Auto III 10kr
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City 10kr
GRAV 25kr
GRAV 25kr
Gray Matter 15kr
Gremlins. Inc. 30kr
Grey Goo Definitive Edition 25kr
Gryphon Knight Epic 7kr
Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition 13kr
Guacamelee! Gold Edition 13kr
Guns of Icarus Alliance Collector's Edition 10kr
Guns of Icarus Online 5kr
Guns of Icarus Online 5kr
Hacknet 9kr
Hacknet 9kr
HackyZack 15kr
Hand of Fate 35kr
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice 125kr
Her Story 8kr
Her Story 8kr
HITMAN™: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON 75kr
HIVESWAP: Act 1 20kr
HIVESWAP: Act 1 20kr
Hollow Knight 55kr
Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! 15kr
Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?! 20kr
Homefront: The Revolution 35kr
How to Survive 10kr
How to Survive 2 15kr
Human Resource Machine 25kr
Human: Fall Flat 30kr
HuniePop 15kr
Hyperdrive Massacre 10kr
I am Bread 11kr
INK 7kr
Invisible Inc. 35kr
Jotun 15kr
JumpJet Rex 15kr
Just Cause 3 XXL Edition 35kr
Kathy Rain 15kr
Kathy Rain 15kr
Kentucky Route Zero 50kr
Kerbal Space Program 40kr
Killer is Dead - Nightmare Edition 20kr
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 30kr
Kingdom: New Lands 14kr
Kingdom: New Lands 14kr
Kingdom: New Lands 14kr
Knight Squad 20kr
Knights of Pen & Paper +1 Edition 7kr
Lakeview Cabin Collection 10kr
Last Day of June 20kr
Layers of Fear 20kr
Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition 25kr
Legend of Grimrock 2 35kr
LEGO® Worlds 45kr
Lethal League 11kr
Lethal League 11kr
Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) 25kr
Little Nightmares 40kr
LOVE 4kr
Mafia III 50kr
Mafia III: Sign of the Times 25kr
Max Payne 10kr
Mega Man Legacy Collection 45kr
METAL GEAR SOLID V: GROUND ZEROES 20kr
METAL GEAR SOLID V: The Definitive Experience 35kr
METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN 35kr
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY 25kr
Millie 4kr
Mini Metro 8kr
MINIT 10kr
Monster Loves You 14kr
Monster Slayers 10kr
Motorsport Manager 50kr
Mr. Shifty 25kr
N++ (NPLUSPLUS) 45kr
Nex Machina 35kr
Night Blights 9kr
Ninja Senki DX 8kr
No Time To Explain Remastered 9kr
No Time To Explain Remastered 9kr
No Time To Explain Remastered 9kr
Nuclear Throne 10kr
Oceanhorn: Monster of the Uncharted Seas 30kr
Odallus: The Dark Call 10kr
Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty 30kr
Of Orcs And Men 20kr
OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood 25kr
One More Dungeon 15kr
Oniken 5kr
Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You 9kr
Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You 9kr
Overcooked - The Lost Morsel DLC 5kr
Overgrowth 55kr
Override: Mech City Brawl 35kr
Owlboy 90kr
Paradigm 35kr
Party Hard 15kr
Party Hard 15kr
Perfect Universe 15kr
PewDiePie: Legend of the Brofist 10kr
Pillars of Eternity 90kr
PixelJunk Nom Nom Galaxy 15kr
Plague Inc: Evolved 35kr
Plantera 4kr
Plantera 4kr
Poker Night at the Inventory 15kr
Portal Knights 35kr
Potatoman Seeks the Troof 5kr
Primal Carnage: Extinction 18kr
Prison Architect 30kr
Project CARS 40kr
Pumped BMX + 9kr
Punch Club 14kr
Punch Club 14kr
Punch Club 14kr
Punch Club - Deluxe Edition 23kr
Punch Club - Deluxe Edition 23kr
Puzzle Agent 6kr
Puzzle Agent 6kr
Puzzle Agent 2 11kr
Q.U.B.E: Director's Cut 5kr
Race The Sun 10kr
Rain World 30kr
Rapture Rejects 35kr
Rebel Galaxy 15kr
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered 18kr
Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad with Rising Storm 20kr
Refunct 15kr
Regular Human Basketball 10kr
Regular Human Basketball 10kr
Renegade Ops Collection 19kr
Renowned Explorers: International Society 25kr
Resident Evil 4 30kr
Resident Evil Revelations 45kr
Retro Game Crunch 7kr
Road to Ballhalla 10kr
Robot Roller-Derby Disco Dodgeball 9kr
Robot Roller-Derby Disco Dodgeball 9kr
Rocket Birds: Hardboiled Chicken 7kr
Rolling Sun 2kr
Rust 45kr
Ryse: Son of Rome 20kr
Saints Row 2 10kr
Saints Row 2 10kr
Saints Row: IV Game of the Century 25kr
Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package 15kr
Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package 15kr
Sam & Max: Devil's Playhouse 25kr
Satellite Reign 25kr
Scanner Sombre 6kr
Serial Cleaner 15kr
SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell 16kr
Shadow Blade: Reload 10kr
Shadow of the Tomb Raider 45kr
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun 60kr
Shadowgate (2014) 18kr
Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut 15kr
Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut 15kr
Shantae and the Pirate's Curse 35kr
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter 45kr
Shoppe Keep 10kr
SimplePlanes 20kr
Slayaway Camp 7kr
Slime-san 45kr
Snake Pass 25kr
Sniper Elite 9kr
Sniper Elite 3 11kr
Sniper Elite V2 10kr
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 10kr
Sonic Adventure 2 10kr
Sonic Generations Collection 25kr
SpeedRunners 15kr
SpeedRunners 15kr
Spelunky 15kr
SPINTIRES 10kr
Spirits of Xanadu 6kr
Stardew Valley 50kr
Stardew Valley 50kr
STARWHAL 10kr
Steamworld Heist 25kr
Steredenn 28kr
Stories: The Path of Destinies 15kr
Streets of Rogue 35kr
STRIDER 20kr
Stronghold Crusader 2 25kr
Super Inefficient Golf 7kr
Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings 15kr
System Shock 2 10kr
System Shock: Enhanced Edition 10kr
Tales from the Borderlands 10kr
Team Indie 15kr
Tempest: Pirate Action RPG 25kr
The Adventure Pals 25kr
The Bard's Tale 15kr
The Dweller 5kr
The Escapists DLC: Alcatraz 2kr
The Final Station 10kr
The Final Station 10kr
The Final Station 10kr
The Flame in the Flood 15kr
The Flame in the Flood 15kr
The Gardens Between 25kr
The Haunted Island. a Frog Detective Game 15kr
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut 45kr
The LEGO® Movie - Videogame 18kr
The Long Dark 55kr
The Spiral Scouts 15kr
The Surge 35kr
The Swapper 17kr
The Walking Dead: 400 Days 10kr
The Walking Dead: Season 1 25kr
The Walking Dead: Season 2 25kr
The Wolf Among Us 15kr
They Bleed Pixels 15kr
Think of the Children 15kr
Think of the Children 15kr
THOTH 6kr
THOTH 6kr
Throne of Lies® The Online Game of Deceit 25kr
Throne of Lies® The Online Game of Deceit 25kr
TIS-100 15kr
Tower 57 10kr
Tower of Guns 15kr
Tricky Towers 30kr
Tropico 5 25kr
Unexplored 30kr
Verdun 25kr
Victor Vran 35kr
VoidExpanse 20kr
Volume 35kr
Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide 10kr
Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide 10kr
Wasted 10kr
Wasteland 1 - The Original Classic 10kr
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut - Classic Edition 45kr
Westerado: Double Barreled 20kr
Westerado: Double Barreled 20kr
Wings of Vi 25kr
World of Goo 13kr
Worms Clan Wars 22kr
Wuppo 15kr
Ziggurat 20kr
