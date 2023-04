As for timeline and some additional information...

7600X has been running without issue since mid February.

7800X3D was installed and running 24/7 since the date of purchased (Sunday, 04/16/23)

No CPU overclocking, just memory via the EXPO 1 profile.

F5-6000J3038F16GX2-TZ5NR is on the QVL.

No issues with temps or performance to date.

Have been gaming a decent amount on the system. Got 30% gains in ARMA 3 (Very CPU heavy game), MSFS both VR (2x framerate from 30FPS -> 60FPS) and non-VR (30FPS with no FPS improvement over 7600X), and various other games both VR and non-VR. CoD, Hunt Showdown, Rocket League & Breachers to name a few.

Returned home after leaving my system in a typical idle state with nothing strenuous running (I don't dismiss the fact that a background task could have been running) to the system unable to POST and a QCode of 00. Of which is typically associated with no CPU.

The AIO was hella toasty upon removal, will burn you hot, specifically the bracket. I speculate the short to have caused the heat. Especially if it continued to short while on. No form of protection was tripped.

The pins on the LGA do look intact, just recessed and slightly charred.

I did attempt to update the BIOS to 1101 from 0922 during installation, however due to issues with EXPO profiles being unstable and not POSTing, I returned to 0922. 1101 states "Improve system performance and stabilize AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D series processors", not that the your CPU and MOBO die and become murder and mystery.

The last point is my main suspicion, and that the BIOS update needs to be made mandatory. The sad part is, if you do that EXPO profiles will not work for this QVL memory, but it is better than frying everything. This is speculation. I think it is reasonable to think that not updating ones BIOS should not do this. Sure recommended, but not necessary. If so, it might be time for the industry to do BIOS updates without a CPU, with versions only supporting a qualified list.

My memory, F5-6000J3038F16GX2-TZ5NR is on the QVL. But as previously mentioned, would not POST with the EXPO profile from the Ryzen X3D "stabilizing" BIOS version. After reading that others were just reverting to older versions when EXPO wasn't working claiming instability, I did the same. I believe these posts were prior/not on X3D processors. – "Speedrookie"