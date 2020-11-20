Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

EVGA GTX 1070 SC ACX 3.0

Säljer mitt GTX 1070 efter uppgradering, denna köptes begagnad för ett par år sedan här på SweClockers. Inga konstigheter, allt fungerar som det ska, kvitto har jag liggandes någonstans.
Kan skickas spårbart mot förskottsbetalning i ESD-Påse, lite skum och ihopskrynklat papper(givetvis allt detta i kartong), kan dock inte garantera funktionalitet om PostMord härjar så här dags, så avhämtning prioriteras.
Bud från 1000
Köp nu för 2000
Har ni frågor är det bara att höra av sig, helst allt i tråden för extra transparens.
Mvh

1000kr hämtar

1200 plus frakt

Bud noterade!

