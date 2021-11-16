Forum Datorkomponenter Kylning och överklockning av processorer Tråd

Ryzen Master ändrar default stock valus när Windows startas

Hej svejs!

Häromdagen så lekte jag runt med Ryzen Master, ändrade bland annat CPU clock speed samt volten. Min uppfattning är att Ryzen Master inte sparar något när man startar om datorn utan att inställningarna försvinner. Skumt nog så verkar detta ha hänt för att CPU clock speed är 4900 MHz när Windows startas.

Låt oss börja med BIOS. Där är inställningarna korrekt med 3700 MHz: https://ibb.co/tJ4rqnw

När jag bootar Windows och kör exempelvis CPU-Z så ser jag att clock speeden går över 3700 och när jag startar Ryzen Master varje gång så står det att clock speed är 4900 MhZ: https://ibb.co/gdKs38S. Igår så satte Ryzen Master CPU clock speed till 3700 när jag klickade på samma knapp.

Så vad som händer nu är att jag kan gå in i Manual och ändra till 3700 men när jag startar om datorn så defaultar den tillbaka till 4900 MHz. Har någon varit med om detta? Ser ju helt skumt ut. De bästa ledtrådarna jag fått är att formatera datorn och installera om Windows men undviker helst det i dagsläget.

Så jag tänkte väl börja med att kolla om någon har varit med om detta innan? Hur i fasiken har default values ändrats i Ryzen Master? Jag har testat att ta bort Ryzen Master samt alla reg keys, etc, men har fortfarande samma problem.

Medlem

Är inte det bara default boost speed för 5900x?

5950x har boost till 4,9Ghz är det en sådan du har?

Medlem

Ryzen master sparar inga värden, i så fall bör du väl ändra värden i bios.

Sedan är väl max frekvens mindre intressant, med pbo aktiverat är väl rätt väg att sätta en annan tdp (ev tre olika värden) eller t.ex ecomode

Medlem

Subzero299: Default speed skall vara 3700MhZ vad jag förstår. Men någon annan med Ryzen 5900x kanske kan bekräfta?

Pacc: Jag är fullt medveten om att Ryzen Master inte skall spara värden men det verkar som om att den har gjort det just nu. Om du kollar på första bilden så ser du att värdena i bios är korrekta. Jag kör också allting default där (load optimized defaults). Frågan just nu är ju hur "default" värdet i Ryzen Master har ändrats från 3700 till 4900MhZ och om någon har varit med om just det problemet?

Medlem
Skrivet av titoror:

Subzero299: Default speed skall vara 3700MhZ vad jag förstår. Men någon annan med Ryzen 5900x kanske kan bekräfta?

Pacc: Jag är fullt medveten om att Ryzen Master inte skall spara värden men det verkar som om att den har gjort det just nu. Om du kollar på första bilden så ser du att värdena i bios är korrekta. Jag kör också allting default där (load optimized defaults). Frågan just nu är ju hur "default" värdet i Ryzen Master har ändrats från 3700 till 4900MhZ och om någon har varit med om just det problemet?

Jo fast 3700 är base clock i så fall och 4900 boost clock vilket är vad den kan gå upp till om den tycker att den behöver. Den går ju även under 3700 när det inte behövs som syns i CPU-Z.
Gör en clear cmos om du är rädd att något är galet. Men jag tycker inte det ser konstigt ut.

Medlem
Skrivet av Subzero299:

Jo fast 3700 är base clock i så fall och 4900 boost clock vilket är vad den kan gå upp till om den tycker att den behöver. Den går ju även under 3700 när det inte behövs som syns i CPU-Z.
Gör en clear cmos om du är rädd att något är galet. Men jag tycker inte det ser konstigt ut.

Jag är osäker på om du förstår problemet så låt mig förtydliga. Igår när jag tryckte på "default" i Ryzen Master så satte den clock speed till 3700MHz men när jag klickar på samma knapp idag så sätter den clock speed till 4900MHz.

Som en konsekvens av det här så bootar Windows i 4900MHz pga dessa inställningar. Det är som om att Ryzen Master har tagit över något i Windows för när jag går in i BIOS så står det rätt till.

Medlem
Skrivet av titoror:

Jag är osäker på om du förstår problemet så låt mig förtydliga. Igår när jag tryckte på "default" i Ryzen Master så satte den clock speed till 3700MHz men när jag klickar på samma knapp idag så sätter den clock speed till 4900MHz.

Som en konsekvens av det här så bootar Windows i 4900MHz pga dessa inställningar. Det är som om att Ryzen Master har tagit över något i Windows för när jag går in i BIOS så står det rätt till.

Nej jag förstår nog inte riktigt vad du menar. För i den bilden du lagt in på Ryzen Master så står det Max 4900MHz medans current är 1010 MHz. Den kör alltså inte i 4900 utan det är vad den max kan köra i. Att den visade 3700 igår kan ju helt enkelt vara så att den inte behövt köra högre än 3700 då utan visade det den hade vart uppe i max. Är inte helt 100 på hur den mjukvaran fungerar.

Medlem
Skrivet av Subzero299:

Nej jag förstår nog inte riktigt vad du menar. För i den bilden du lagt in på Ryzen Master så står det Max 4900MHz medans current är 1010 MHz. Den kör alltså inte i 4900 utan det är vad den max kan köra i. Att den visade 3700 igår kan ju helt enkelt vara så att den inte behövt köra högre än 3700 då utan visade det den hade vart uppe i max. Är inte helt 100 på hur den mjukvaran fungerar.

Här är en tråd med samma problem: https://forums.tomshardware.com/threads/used-ryzen-master-and...

Det är med andra ord max värdet som har ändrats från 3700 till 4900 när jag trycker på default och sedan apply.

