GeForce hotfix display driver version 496.84 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 496.76.

The hotfix addresses the following issues:

• [NVIDIA Image Scaling]: After performing a clean install or over install over version 496.49, NVIDIA Image Scaling resolutions do not appear in the game. [3434708]

Download: https://international.download.nvidia.com/Windows/496.84hf/49...