Parsning av text i C#

Jag har byggt en superenkel text-parser av ett eget-påhittad "scriptspråk" (eller vad man nu kan kalla det) för lite egna ändamål.
Det hela bygger på textfiler som bitvis kan se ut så här:

poke #$EA,$23F0
poke #$EA,$23FF

etc etc. Sen i mitt program parsar jag detta och utför de "kommandon" som är beskrivna i textfilen.
"Problemet" är att jag skulle vilja kunna stöda sånt här med:

poke #$EA,$2300+($F0*0)
poke #$EA,$2300+($F0*1)

Ja, ni kanske förstår. En smartare parser helt enkelt. Spontant känns det som det kan bli väldigt avancerat om det inte kan finnas nån typ av genväg som jag inte vet om?
Nån som har nån snilleblixt som inte är för avancerad?

