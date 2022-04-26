NVIDIA GeForce 512.59 WHQL

Ragnarok
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.
Game Ready for Dune: Spice Wars
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Dune: Spice Wars. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest releases and updates including Chernobylite’s introduction of ray tracing, the addition of NVIDIA DLSS to JX3 Online, and the early access launch of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt.
Download: https://uk.download.nvidia.com/Windows/512.59/512.59-desktop-...
Info: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/dune-spice-wars-gam...
