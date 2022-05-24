NVIDIA GeForce 512.95 WHQL

Game Ready for HITMAN 3

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the HITMAN 3 – Year 2 update, which introduces ray tracing and uses NVIDIA DLSS to more than double framerates. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest releases including Sniper Elite 5 and the early access launch of My Time at Sandrock

Fixed Issues:

- [Grid 2019]: Flags and banners will no longer flicker during gameplay.

- [Adobe Premiere Pro]: Fixed Direct3D-related Crash Dumps.

- [Adobe Premiere Pro]: NVIDIA Control Panel now allows users to modify the Image Sharpening setting.

Open Issues:

- Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used.

- [GeForce RTX 3090 Ti] Oculus Rift S/Pimax 8Kx is not detected.

- Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot.

- [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings.

- [Assassin's Creed Origins] Game displays flicker when character is under water near a boat.

- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled.

- [NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos.

- Club 3D CAC-1085 dongle limited to maximum resolution of 4K at 60Hz.

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/Download/driverResults.aspx/189681/en-...

PDF: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/512.95/512.95-win11-wi...