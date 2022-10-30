Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Ljud Tråd

Sonos Kampanj 20% rabatt

Sonos Kampanj 20% rabatt

Hej,

Fick tips att Sonos har 20% rabatt på högtalarpaket: https://www.sonos.com/sv-se/shop/promotional-offers

Är intresserad av Surroundpaket med Beam:https://www.sonos.com/sv-se/shop/surround-set-beam-one-sl-pair
Jag lyckas inte få till rabatten. Originalpriset är 9947kr och borde hamna på ca 7958kr men priset ändras inte även fast jag är på sista "Köp" knappen. Har till och med skapat ett Sonos konto och loggat in men får fortfarande in 20% rabatt. Gör jag något fel?

Hifiklubben har samma erbjudande med rätt pris istället

https://www.hifiklubben.se/sonos-beam--one-sl_1/

Även komplett har erbjudande på Sonos men har 30% på paketet du verkar tittat på. Priset blir då 6990kr.
https://www.komplett.se/product/1212329/tv-ljud-bild/hemmabio...

Tack för alla svar! Kör helt klart på kompletts erbjudande

