köpråd: Asus XD4 vs Xiaomi AX3000

Survival of Earthquake skåne 2008
Tjenare gänget
Jag går i tankarna på att uppgradera min router som blivit lite till åldern och har lite span på dessa nedan.
Xiaomi är nyare, och har en teoretisk högre hastighet?... Men det är en Xiaomi..
Vilken hade ni valt?
Asus ZenWiFi AX Mini XD4 (AX1800) (2020 modell, tror inte den uppdateras längre)
https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5448449
Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 (2022 modell)
https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5923052
Asus helt klart
