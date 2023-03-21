Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Nätverk och uppkoppling Tråd

köpråd: Asus XD4 vs Xiaomi AX3000

1
Medlem

köpråd: Asus XD4 vs Xiaomi AX3000

Tjenare gänget
Jag går i tankarna på att uppgradera min router som blivit lite till åldern och har lite span på dessa nedan.
Xiaomi är nyare, och har en teoretisk högre hastighet?... Men det är en Xiaomi..

Vilken hade ni valt?

Asus ZenWiFi AX Mini XD4 (AX1800) (2020 modell, tror inte den uppdateras längre)
https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5448449

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 (2022 modell)
https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5923052

Medlem

Asus helt klart

1
