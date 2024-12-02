"When elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers"
[Löst] jpg och png öppnar i anteckningar
dlq84
Medlem ★
●
Nucky
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
KONSOL: Playstation 5
SKÄRM: Acer Nitro 4K 144 Hz XV282KKV
GAMING PC: i5-13600KF / Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB Pulse Gaming OC / Gigabyte Z790 UD AX / Corsair Vengeance RGB EXPO 32GB 6000Mhz / ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 BLADE 2TB / Corsair iCUE H100i Elite Capellix XT / Corsair RM1000x Shift 1000W / Corsair 3000D RGB
GAMING LAPTOP: Razer Blade / 15,6" 144Hz / i7 10750H / 16GB / 512GB HD / RTX 2070
mrTLU
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
//
Tomas!
Mullvaden83
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
ASUS X570-F, AMD Ryzen 9 3900x, 16Gb RAM, Gigabyte 2070Super auros
Mullvaden83
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
ASUS X570-F, AMD Ryzen 9 3900x, 16Gb RAM, Gigabyte 2070Super auros
Tephras
Medlem
●
Visa signatur
"The following statement is false: The previous statement is true! Welcome to our corner of the universe"
Visa signatur
"The following statement is false: The previous statement is true! Welcome to our corner of the universe"
Visa signatur
"The following statement is false: The previous statement is true! Welcome to our corner of the universe"
Mithos
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
| R7 5700x3D | be quiet! Dark Rock 4 Pro | Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite | Aorus RGB 2x8GB 3200mhz cl16 |
| Asus ProArt RTX 4070 Ti Super | Kingston NVMe 512GB + 1TB + 2TB | Corsair RM750 | Fractal Design Meshify C |