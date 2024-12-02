Bästa tipsen från Black Week
[Löst] jpg och png öppnar i anteckningar

[Löst] jpg och png öppnar i anteckningar

Tjo.

Sedan jag uppdaterade till win 11 så öppnas alla bilder av typerna jpg och png i anteckningar.
Det går fortfarande att öppna dessa filer i Foton vid högerklick/öppna med.
Men vid dubbelklick öppnas de i anteckningar
Var inte så i win 10 utan där öppnades dessa typer i Foton.

Under "standard appar" finns varken jpg eller png att sätta en standardapp för.
Har provat reparera/återställa Foton utan resultat.

Vad är det jag missar?

Om du i windows slår på inställningen att visa filändelser, vad är deras riktiga filändelser?

Om du går in i Foton i standard appar, kan du där inte se vilka filändelser den ska associeras med?

Skrivet av dlq84:

Om du i windows slår på inställningen att visa filändelser, vad är deras riktiga filändelser?

jpg och png. Får inte fram något annat

Skrivet av Nucky:

Om du går in i Foton i standard appar, kan du där inte se vilka filändelser den ska associeras med?

Nej. jpg och png finns ej där.

I utforskaren, håll ner skift och högerklicka på filen. Då får du en open-with-meny. Där kan du ändra standard-program.
Finns säkert fler metoder.

Skrivet av mrTLU:

I utforskaren, håll ner skift och högerklicka på filen. Då får du en open-with-meny. Där kan du ändra standard-program.
Finns säkert fler metoder.

Finns inget alternativ för att välja standard program där

Öppna med väljer bara program den gången, ej standard

Dags att installera Irfanview ?
Öppnar alla typer av bilder.. gratis.
Glöm allt med Windows inbyggda skräp.

https://www.irfanview.com/

Skrivet av Mathrohas:

Finns inget alternativ för att välja standard program där<Uppladdad bildlänk>

När du är i "Öppna med" menyn. klicka på längst ner. Välj annat program.
Då kommer en lista med program fram. klicka på foton eller vad du nu vill öppna med. Sen klickar på på Alltid.

Skrivet av Mathrohas:

Finns inget alternativ för att välja standard program där<Uppladdad bildlänk>

Öppna med väljer bara program den gången, ej standard

Du har ju Öppna med där. Typ i mitten.

Skrivet av Mullvaden83:

När du är i "Öppna med" menyn. klicka på längst ner. Välj annat program.
Då kommer en lista med program fram. klicka på foton eller vad du nu vill öppna med. Sen klickar på på Alltid.

Alltid alternativet finns inte.

Skrivet av PeterP57:

Dags att installera Irfanview ?
Öppnar alla typer av bilder.. gratis.
Glöm allt med Windows inbyggda skräp.

https://www.irfanview.com/

Tyvärr blir det samma sak med irfanview.

Längst ned i "standard appar" kan du klicka på "välj standard app för filtyp" (eller vad det nu kan heta på svensk version). Då får du en lista med alla filtyper där du kan välja vilket program som ska öppna vad. I alla fall på win10.

Skrivet av Mathrohas:

<Uppladdad bildlänk>

Alltid alternativet finns inte.

Jag har för mig att det är som i Android (åtminstone förr i Android): välj det alternativ som finns och sen gör om samma procidur igen. Då ska "Alltid" finnas med.

Skrivet av Tephras:

Längst ned i "standard appar" kan du klicka på "välj standard app för filtyp" (eller vad det nu kan heta på svensk version). Då får du en lista med alla filtyper där du kan välja vilket program som ska öppna vad. I alla fall på win10.

jpg och png finns ej där.

Jag har för mig att det är som i Android (åtminstone förr i Android): välj det alternativ som finns och sen gör om samma procidur igen. Då ska "Alltid" finnas med.

Fungerar inte

Håll ned shift och högerklicka på bilden, välj egenskaper, till höger om Opens with klicka på knappen Change, välj program och sen Set default. Finns inte programmet där får man bläddra till .exe filen för det program man vill öppna med.

Skrivet av sp1k3n:

Håll ned shift och högerklicka på bilden, välj egenskaper, till höger om Opens with klicka på knappen Change, välj program och sen Set default. Finns inte programmet där får man bläddra till .exe filen för det program man vill öppna med.

<Uppladdad bildlänk>

Skrivet av Mathrohas:

<Uppladdad bildlänk><Uppladdad bildlänk>

I nederkant på de två bilderna, visas ett frågetecken och Hjälp.
Har du provat det ? Se vad det ger.

Måste ha blivit något fel i filsystemet under uppdateringen. Kanske något kommando i Terminalen kan reparera det.

Tänkte samma sak...
Sista Update som gjordes, förstörde din instsllation.

Om du inte har WindowsPhotoViewer kan du testa det här:

Öppna registereditorn (run -> regedit)
Gå till: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Classes
Öppna undermenyn till "Classes"

Markera mappen för det filformat du vill att Windows Photo Viewer ska kunna öppna.
Dubbelklicka på texten (Default), till höger om det filformatet.
Klistra in nedanstående rad i fältet Value data:

PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Tiff

Gör så för varje filformat du vill ändra, t.ex:

.bmp
.dib
.gif
.jfif
.jpe
.jpeg
.jpg
.jxr
.png
.tif
.tiff
.wdp

Nu kan du välja Windows Photo Viewer som default app för dessa filformat.

Testat återställa till default?

Skrivet av Mithos:

Testat återställa till default?

<Uppladdad bildlänk>

Tack!
Japp där satt den! Nu funkar det.

Jag hade på känn att det var något simpelt jag missat.
Saknar dock fortfarande png och jpg under standardappar. Dom finns där nu.

... Och nu finns även alternativen Alltid under Öppna med och Ändra under egenskaper.

