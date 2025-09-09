Extern NVME M2 kopplar från på min Mac

- Plats
- Norrköping
- Registrerad
- Jan 2011
Kan ju ha något med detta att göra med tanke på att den har en Phison-controller: https://www.sweclockers.com/nyhet/41709-ssd-mysteriet-lost-fe...
Inte exakt samma Phison-modell, men ändå. Uppdatera till senaste firmware om möjligt.
- Registrerad
- Jan 2024
Tack för snabbt svar. Jag läste det du länkade till. Förstod det som om det gällde Windows bara? Jag vet inte ens hur man uppdaterar sånt där i MacOS
- Registrerad
- Jan 2024
Älskar det här nya med AI. Det här borde jag klara av
To update Corsair firmware on macOS, either download and install the iCUE software for macOS from www.corsair.com and use the in-app update function, or use the new web-based CORSAIR Firmware Update Utility at www.corsair.com/firmware-updater/index.html to update directly from your web browser. For the web utility, you must connect your device and authorize browser access, while iCUE requires installation but allows for advanced control of your peripherals.
Using the iCUE Software (Recommended for advanced features)
Download and Install iCUE: Go to the CORSAIR downloads page and download the iCUE software for macOS.
Open iCUE: Launch the iCUE application on your Mac.
Select Your Device: Click the "SETTINGS" menu and then select the specific CORSAIR device you wish to update from the list.
Initiate the Update: Click the "Update" button.
Complete the Update: Follow the on-screen prompts to download and install the latest firmware for your device. Do not disconnect your device during the process.
Using the CORSAIR Firmware Update Utility (No software installation)
Visit the Utility Page: Open your web browser and go to www.corsair.com/firmware-updater/index.html.
Connect Your Device: Connect your compatible CORSAIR device to your Mac via a USB cable.
Authorize Access: The browser will prompt you to authorize access to your connected device.
Update Firmware: The page will detect your device, show its current firmware version, and offer an update option if available. Click the "Update" button and follow the instructions to complete the process.
- Plats
- Norrköping
- Registrerad
- Jan 2011
Tack för snabbt svar. Jag läste det du länkade till. Förstod det som om det gällde Windows bara? Jag vet inte ens hur man uppdaterar sånt där i MacOS
Eftersom problemet ligger i firmware så är OS:et antagligen irrelevant
- AMD: ARM inte effektivare än x8650
- Tråden om PlayStation 5 | Slim | PRO20k
- Cookie godkännande8
- Solceller, solpaneler, egen elproduktion, styra elförbrukning1,1k
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9980X & 9970X – bäst i klassen27
- Fractal Define seriens vara eller inte?8
- Spionprogram fångar porrsurfande offer på bild60
- Lackskada på bilen12
- Ubiquiti Unifi4,2k
- Samlingstråd LG OLED 2025 (A5/B5/C5/G5/Z5)48
- Köpes AM5 dator med/utan GPU
- Köpes CPU/MOBO/RAM etc till RX 6950 XT
- Säljes Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE Svart ARGB
- Säljes GALAX RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab Edition | Dubbla 12VHPWR | 1000W+ XOC BIOS
- Säljes Powercolor AMD Radeon RX 6800 16Gb säljes
- Köpes 9070 XT - 5070 Ti - 5080
- Säljes RTX 3080 12GB från MSI
- Köpes Sökes ITX AM5/LGA1700 moderkort
- Säljes Lenovo P15v G3/i7-12800h/14c/20t/Xe-Graphics/2x16GB/QuadroA2000-4GB/PCIeGen4SKHynix512GB/
- Säljes ECC DDR3L och DDR4 i olika storlekar
- Google: Den öppna webben i snabbt förfall2
- FSR 4 görs tillgängligt på fler spel än någonsin18
- Plex hackat – användare uppmanas byta lösenord66
- SSD-mysteriet löst – fel basmjukvara bakom45
- AMD: ARM inte effektivare än x8650
- AMD FSR Redstone släpps under 202535
- Intel uppdaterar APO - bättre FPS i fler spel10
- Snabbkoll: Har du fler än en skärm vid din primära dator?87
- RTX 5090 buggar ur i virtuella maskiner12
- Slipp Windows AI med Flyoobe52
Externa nyheter
Spelnyheter från FZ