Extern NVME M2 kopplar från på min Mac

Älskar det här nya med AI. Det här borde jag klara av

To update Corsair firmware on macOS, either download and install the iCUE software for macOS from www.corsair.com and use the in-app update function, or use the new web-based CORSAIR Firmware Update Utility at www.corsair.com/firmware-updater/index.html to update directly from your web browser. For the web utility, you must connect your device and authorize browser access, while iCUE requires installation but allows for advanced control of your peripherals.

Using the iCUE Software (Recommended for advanced features)

Download and Install iCUE: Go to the CORSAIR downloads page and download the iCUE software for macOS.

Open iCUE: Launch the iCUE application on your Mac.

Select Your Device: Click the "SETTINGS" menu and then select the specific CORSAIR device you wish to update from the list.

Initiate the Update: Click the "Update" button.

Complete the Update: Follow the on-screen prompts to download and install the latest firmware for your device. Do not disconnect your device during the process.

Using the CORSAIR Firmware Update Utility (No software installation)

Visit the Utility Page: Open your web browser and go to www.corsair.com/firmware-updater/index.html.

Connect Your Device: Connect your compatible CORSAIR device to your Mac via a USB cable.

Authorize Access: The browser will prompt you to authorize access to your connected device.

Update Firmware: The page will detect your device, show its current firmware version, and offer an update option if available. Click the "Update" button and follow the instructions to complete the process.