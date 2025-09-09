Forum Datorkomponenter Lagring Tråd

Extern NVME M2 kopplar från på min Mac

Min externa disk kopplar från ofta. Idag har jag försökt flytta in en 50gb mapp säkert 10 ggr. Disken kopplar från och jag blir tvungen att stänga av för att få åtkomst. Den kopplar bara från när jag flyttar och kopierar stora filer.

-Corsair MP600 PRO NH NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD - 8TB
-Hyperdrive USB4 SSD Enclosure

Använder den medföljande korta kabeln Thunderbolt eller USB

Mac M2 Pro

Jag formaterade i det där nya APFS som datorn också har. Det är jobbigt och det kanske kan vara
Enclosure som jag borde byta ut?

Kan ju ha något med detta att göra med tanke på att den har en Phison-controller: https://www.sweclockers.com/nyhet/41709-ssd-mysteriet-lost-fe...

Inte exakt samma Phison-modell, men ändå. Uppdatera till senaste firmware om möjligt.

Tack för snabbt svar. Jag läste det du länkade till. Förstod det som om det gällde Windows bara? Jag vet inte ens hur man uppdaterar sånt där i MacOS

Älskar det här nya med AI. Det här borde jag klara av

To update Corsair firmware on macOS, either download and install the iCUE software for macOS from www.corsair.com and use the in-app update function, or use the new web-based CORSAIR Firmware Update Utility at www.corsair.com/firmware-updater/index.html to update directly from your web browser. For the web utility, you must connect your device and authorize browser access, while iCUE requires installation but allows for advanced control of your peripherals.
Using the iCUE Software (Recommended for advanced features)
Download and Install iCUE: Go to the CORSAIR downloads page and download the iCUE software for macOS.
Open iCUE: Launch the iCUE application on your Mac.
Select Your Device: Click the "SETTINGS" menu and then select the specific CORSAIR device you wish to update from the list.
Initiate the Update: Click the "Update" button.
Complete the Update: Follow the on-screen prompts to download and install the latest firmware for your device. Do not disconnect your device during the process.
Using the CORSAIR Firmware Update Utility (No software installation)
Visit the Utility Page: Open your web browser and go to www.corsair.com/firmware-updater/index.html.
Connect Your Device: Connect your compatible CORSAIR device to your Mac via a USB cable.
Authorize Access: The browser will prompt you to authorize access to your connected device.
Update Firmware: The page will detect your device, show its current firmware version, and offer an update option if available. Click the "Update" button and follow the instructions to complete the process.

Skrivet av tjockdan:

Tack för snabbt svar. Jag läste det du länkade till. Förstod det som om det gällde Windows bara? Jag vet inte ens hur man uppdaterar sånt där i MacOS

Eftersom problemet ligger i firmware så är OS:et antagligen irrelevant

