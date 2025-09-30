NVIDIA GeForce 581.42 WHQL

Ragnarok
Keeper of The Nvidia Drivers ★
●
Senast redigerat
Visa signatur
AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!
| Z790 Formula | 14900KS | 48GB@8000 | 4090 Strix | Corsair AX1600i | O11 Evo XL | Optimus Waterblocks |
| WD SN850X 1TB | WD SN850X 4TB | Keychron Q6 / Pulsar X2 CL | LG42C2 | Valve Index | Meta Quest 3 |
| RME ADI-2 DAC FS | Fostex TH-X00 | Audeze Maxwell | XBX | PS5 | Switch | Steam Deck | Simagic Alpha U |
http://steamcommunity.com/id/Kruxarn