NVIDIA GeForce 581.42 WHQL

Game Ready for Battlefield 6

Fixed Gaming Bugs:

Battlefield 2042: Increased GPU Crashing when calling CDXGISwapChain::Present()
[5446395] Forza Horizon 4: light flickering on RTX 50 series
[5404555] Planet Coaster 2: crashes after driver update
[5447412] FPS significantly drops when using Smooth Motion with RivaTuner FPS cap
[5476266] R580 drivers causing stuttering in games using GODOT engine [5466820]

Fixed General Bugs:

Adobe After Effects / Premiere Pro: crash on launch when Smooth Motion is enabledglobally [5515256]
Adobe Premiere Pro: Some system configurations can freeze during export usinghardware encoding [5431822]
When Video Noise Reduction is enabled the chroma is grayscale [5401959]

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/drivers/details/257133/

PDF: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/581.42/581.42-win11-wi...

Open Issues:

Counter-Strike 2: Text may appear slightly distorted when in-game resolution is lower than the native resolution of the display
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Light flickering after driver update on some system configurations

Sluta aldrig med dessa uppdaterar tack.

