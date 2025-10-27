Sucker
Säljer min gamla NAS då jag byggt en ny. Tyvärr svår att skicka , eventuellt kan jag skicka diskarna separat om det finns köpare för hårdvara utan diskar.
Fractal Design R3
3x noctua chassifläktar
Intel i3-8300
Noctua CPU kylare (kommer inte ihåg vilken)
ASUS WS C246M PRO/SE
64GB RAM (2x32GB Crucial PC4-25600 - ECC unbuffered)
20TB data disk (5X4TB Seagate Ironwolf diskar)
400GB OS disk (1x400GB Intel dc s3610 SSD (Dell branded))
Corsair CV550 PSU
SMART från diskar.
https://pastebin.com/Q88TKFF1
Ingen aning om pris.
