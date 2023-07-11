För nästan exakt en månad sedan tryckte amerikanska myndigheten FTC på stoppknappen för Microsofts förvärv av speljätten Activision Blizzard. Det följdes av en domstolsstrid mellan de två parterna, en strid Microsoft nu ser ut att gå vinnande ur.
I ett beslut från domaren Jacqueline Scott Corley får FTC avslag, rapporterar The Verge. Domstolen menar att Microsoft åtgärdat orosmolnen som myndigheten hänvisar till, bland annat genom de många avtal som skrivits med både konkurrenter och partner. Specifikt löften om Call of Duty nämns, där Microsoft både lovat fortsatta spelsläpp till Playstation i minst tio år samt tecknat nya avtal för att ta spelet till Nintendo Switch.
Förvärvet är godkänt av flera stora aktörer, däribland EU, och med amerikanskt godkännande avklarat bäddar det för att affären går igenom. Det finns dock ett par frågetecken att räta ut, däribland en blockering i Storbritannien, men med godkännande från merparten av övriga stora marknaden är det möjligt att Microsoft och Activision Blizzard istället slutar vara verksamma i landet.
Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision has been described as the largest in tech history. It deserves scrutiny. That scrutiny has paid off: Microsoft has committed in writing, in public, and in court to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years on parity with Xbox. It made an agreement with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Switch. And it entered several agreements to for the first time bring Activision’s content to several cloud gaming services. This Court’s responsibility in this case is narrow. It is to decide if, notwithstanding these current circumstances, the merger should be halted—perhaps even terminated—pending resolution of the FTC administrative action. For the reasons explained, the Court finds the FTC has not shown a likelihood it will prevail on its claim this particular vertical merger in this specific industry may substantially lessen competition. To the contrary, the record evidence points to more consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content. The motion for a preliminary injunction is therefore DENIED.