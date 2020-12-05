Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen AMD Tråd

Asus B550-F + 5600X Problem

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Asus B550-F + 5600X Problem

Hej,

satte precis ihop en nästan helt ny dator med asus B550-f moderkort och en ryzen 5600X samt Gskill Trident Z minnen.
Mitt problem är att systemet inte postar/bootar överhuvudtaget.
När jag kopplar in nätagget så börjar ROG-loggan pulsera och bios-flashback till ett antal olika bios verkar fungera som det ska (först långsamt pulserande grön lampa och sedan snabbt blinkade, efter detta stängs lampan av. Precis som det beskrivs i manualen).

När jag sedan ska starta datorn händer absolut ingenting, inga status LED:ar lyser, det är som att strömmen inte kommer fram eller något, men som sagt, ROG loggan blinkar på.

Saker jag testat:
Plocka ut minnen
Plocka ut grafikkort
Verifiera att inga pinnar var böjda på cpun
Fulstarta agget för att verifiera att det fungerar
Testade också att kortsluta PWR-pinnarna på moderkortet för att försäkra mig om att det inte var något fel på startknappen, då händer absolut ingenting.

Har som sagt testat lite olika bios men inget verkar hjälpa.

Har något något mer tips?

Mvh

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Har du uppdaterat bios så att det stödjer 5000-serien?
En guide här:

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Yes har testat ett antal olika. Kan ju inte vara 100 på att det fungerade men allt tyder på det....

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Det borde funka med moderkortet om man följer Inets guide.
Om det är något med hårddisken och windows så kanske du behöver ställa in bootordningen i bios.

Annars kan det vara ett garantiärende och att du behöver lämna tillbaka någon komponent.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Har du möjlighet att lägga upp bilder? Testa eventuellt med "Clear CMOS". Detta beskrivs i manualen.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara