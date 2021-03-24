Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Tråd

Intel satsar på kontraktstillverkning – igen

Cylon

Nya VD:n Pat Gelsinger lyfter fram EU som en region med tillväxtpotential för inhemsk tillverkning av kretsar.

"Intel Inside" kommer alltså få en helt ny innebörd nu.
En sådan sticker instrumentpanelen på bilen kanske är framtiden.

Misstänker att dessa inte är limmade...

Man ska inte glömma att det finns väldigt många kretsar som produceras med ”äldre” tillverkningsprocesser.

Positivt och ödmjukt för omväxlings skull från Intels sida!
Uppfriskande, hoppas att Gelsinger m.fl fortsätter på den inslagna vägen.

Det stämmer, och majoriteten av kretsar som tillverkas kan gott fortsätta tillverkas på 65/45/28 nanometer även i fortsättningen. Intel menar däremot att tillväxten i efterfrågan fram till 2025 kommer bestå av modern teknik, så det vore dumt att lämna hela kakan åt TSMC och Samsung.

ja, är det något 2020/2021 har visat är det att det finns efterfrågan och för lite tillgång i alla fall.

