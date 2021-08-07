[Interest check]RTX 3070ti Founders Edition

Jeriko
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Selling RTX 3070ti Founders Edition
- Bought from someone from Germany (invoice is included)
Start bid price: 6500kr
*Note that the card will NOT sell for this price.
As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want, when I want ... if I want no matter the bid.
Accept only Swish.
Shipping cost is covered by the buyer.
* the product is on other sites / forums
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.