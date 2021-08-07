Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

[Interest check]RTX 3070ti Founders Edition

[Interest check]RTX 3070ti Founders Edition

Selling RTX 3070ti Founders Edition
- Bought from someone from Germany (invoice is included)

Start bid price: 6500kr
*Note that the card will NOT sell for this price.

As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want, when I want ... if I want no matter the bid.

Accept only Swish.
Shipping cost is covered by the buyer.
* the product is on other sites / forums
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section

6500+Shipping cost

