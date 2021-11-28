BF2042 PC by MetallicAcid

The Battlefield games have been my most played and favourite games of all time. I didn't care so much for the last iterations in the franchise, but I had clocked in around 1000 hours each into BFBC2, BF3 and BF4 respectively.

When BF2042 was announced, I was ecstatic! Immediately I made plans to build myself a new PC which would be ready in time for the beta. Fortunately, during the building process, the project picked up a lot of attention by various partners. I was able to tie in some sponsorships, and even a video feature on Nvidia Garage!

Since the game has been released, I have been enjoying the game alongside my friends. The launch was buggy, and annoying choices like removing "legacy features" such as the SCOREBOARD and introducing disgusting bullet bloom (something not even the beta had). Regardless of all its flaws, playing the main game and Portal has been a blast, and from this point on, it can only get better!

Anyways! The PC itself is rocking some of the best specs that were available when the project was being planned. Z690 was released just after this PC was completed, so upgrading the motherboard, CPU and RAM was not counted in the budget. The current specs have been enough to play comfortably at 1440p with high/settings between 100/165 FPS. That said, some maps dip as low as 70 FPS, so game is poorly optimised for high-end hardware unfortunately.

The chassis itself is the Spectre 3 made by Singularity Computers. Fellow Australian and owner of Singularity Computers heard through the grapevine that I was planning a project with BF2042 as the theme. We had wanted to work on a project together for some time, and the stars finally aligned when we both though that his chassis would be the perfect fit for this project. The chassis was one of the first in the world to feature the new power distribution panel in the place of having long cables that run behind the motherboard. I love the look, and it makes the chassis belong to the future, just like the tech featured in BF2042.

The entire chassis was painted in greenish tones, and weathered with silver paint on all edges to replicate wear and tear. I had Daniel from Singularity to laser-etch the Battlefield logo onto the acrylic panel that covers the cable routing channel. I had a photo printed of the BF poster, but without the logo. This photo is installed behind the acrylic panel, and side-lit by RGB strips. I made all custom cables for the entire PSU, power manifold, fans and front I/O. Custom aluminium panels where made to cover the 24pin cable from the motherboard, and custom aluminium panel made for the Dominator Platinums. The raw aluminium panels match the Glacial motherboard perfectly.

I have made a video for Nvidia Garage which you can check out: https://youtu.be/5v_0JfCIkY4

Please enjoy the gallery, and thanks for taking the time to check it out!

Specifications:

- Core i9 11900k

- Z590 ROG Maximus Extreme Glacial

- ROG Thor 1200w

- Seagate 530 M.2 1TB SSD

- Corsair Dominator Platinum Special Edition 32GB 3200mhz

- Singularity Computers Spectre 3 with Elite manifold and Power Distro

- ROG Strix 3090

- EKWB water cooling

