Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen AMD Tråd

Ni som köpt 5800x3d, nöjda?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Ni som köpt 5800x3d, nöjda?

Är ni nöjda med prestandan?
Vilken upplösning spelar ni i?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara