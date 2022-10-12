NVIDIA GeForce 522.25 WHQL

Includes support for the GeForce RTX 4090

Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new DLSS titles including Gotham Knights, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Dakar Desert Rally. In addition, this Game Ready Driver supports the first new DLSS 3 titles including A Plague Tale: Requiem, Justice, Loopmancer, F1 22, Bright Memory: Infinite, SUPER PEOPLE, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

This Game Ready Driver also includes significant DirectX 12 performance optimizations which can dramatically improve performance for GeForce 30 Series GPUs.

Fixed Issues in Version 522.25 WHQL

[Teardown] Resolves lower performance observed when MSI Afterburner overlay is used [3653400]

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands displays texture corruption after extended gameplay on NVIDIA GPUs [3777340]

UE5.1 crashes when enabling path tracing on some drivers [3731151]

Open Issues in Version 522.25 WHQL

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used [3624030]

Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot [3624218]

DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

[RTX 30 series] Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition. [3702953]

[Forza Horizon 5] Rainbow like artifacts in game after driver update. [3685123]

Dell XPS 9560 may crash and reboot when using desktop applications [3737715]

Maxon - Cinema4D + Redshift3D vidmemory allocations cause TDR or Driver Crash [3659104]

RedCine-X Pro potential crash while working with effects during video playback [3809401]

Download:https://www.nvidia.com/Download/driverResults.aspx/193713/en-...

PDA:https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/522.25/522.25-win11-wi...