NVIDIA GeForce 522.25 WHQL

Includes support for the GeForce RTX 4090
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.
Game Ready
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new DLSS titles including Gotham Knights, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Dakar Desert Rally. In addition, this Game Ready Driver supports the first new DLSS 3 titles including A Plague Tale: Requiem, Justice, Loopmancer, F1 22, Bright Memory: Infinite, SUPER PEOPLE, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.
This Game Ready Driver also includes significant DirectX 12 performance optimizations which can dramatically improve performance for GeForce 30 Series GPUs.
Fixed Issues in Version 522.25 WHQL
[Teardown] Resolves lower performance observed when MSI Afterburner overlay is used [3653400]
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands displays texture corruption after extended gameplay on NVIDIA GPUs [3777340]
UE5.1 crashes when enabling path tracing on some drivers [3731151]
Open Issues in Version 522.25 WHQL
Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used [3624030]
Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot [3624218]
DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]
Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
[RTX 30 series] Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition. [3702953]
[Forza Horizon 5] Rainbow like artifacts in game after driver update. [3685123]
Dell XPS 9560 may crash and reboot when using desktop applications [3737715]
Maxon - Cinema4D + Redshift3D vidmemory allocations cause TDR or Driver Crash [3659104]
RedCine-X Pro potential crash while working with effects during video playback [3809401]
Download:https://www.nvidia.com/Download/driverResults.aspx/193713/en-...
PDA:https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/522.25/522.25-win11-wi...
