Based on your requirements for a file server with 8 3.5" hard drives, the best options from the list you provided would be either the Fractal Design Define 7 or the Fractal Design Define C.

The Fractal Design Define 7 is a larger case and can accommodate up to 14 hard drives, while the Define C can accommodate up to 7 hard drives. Both cases have good airflow and cable management options, which are important for keeping your system cool and organized. Additionally, the Define series from Fractal Design is known for its sound-dampening features, which can help reduce noise levels from your system.

Overall, the Fractal Design Define 7 would be the better choice if you plan on expanding your storage capacity in the future, while the Define C is a more compact option that can still accommodate your current needs.