Assassin's Creed Shadows spelkod

Assassin's Creed Shadows spelkod

Assassin's Creed Shadows spelkod säljes
Har inget bruk för denna
Säljes till högstbjudande
Skickas efter swish

Är det för Steam på pc?

Står inget om Steam på Inets hemsida, köpte cpu där och då ingick spelet. Ubosft connect behövaer man tydligen ha installerat

Stänger annonsen 17 imorgon

hjälper du till med aktivering, för jag antar att du köpt ett grafikkort och därmed fått en kod som ska lösas in.
För det är väl ingen ren spelkod eller?

Köpte en cpu ska kolla vad som gäller

Man laddar ner via https://softwareoffer.intel.com, man behöver ha en intel cpu av senare generation verkar det som

Köpte en I5 13500 så antar att det är 13 och 14 som gäller

