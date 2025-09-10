Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

NVIDIA GeForce 581.29 WHQL

Game Ready for Borderlands 4 and Dying Light: The Beast

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including Borderlands 4 and Dying Light: The Beast.

Fixed Gaming Bugs:
Marvel Rivals: Negative performance impact when using some 581.xx drivers [5444816]

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/en-eu/drivers/details/254467/

