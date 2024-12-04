HAVN HS420 VGPU x Noctua

I wanted to show off the new Noctua 140mm G2 fans in a modern but still classic case which can truly utilize them both for aesthetics and function and landed on the new HS 420 VGPU case from HAVN. I also got my hands on a Seasonic Prime TX 1600 Noctua Edition PSU which just fits this build very nicely in my opinion with it's dark brown sleeve and overall Noctua themed colors.

This PC is connected to a 42" 120Hz 4K monitor with G-Sync / HDR

- AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

- ASUS ProArt LC 420

- ASUS ProArt X870E-Creator WIFI

- 64GB Corsair Dominator Titanium RGB DDR5 6000Mhz

- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC 24GB

- 2TB PNY XLR8 CS3030 NVMe SSD M.2

- Seasonic Prime TX 1600W Noctua Edition

- HAVN HS 420 VGPU

- Noctua NF-A14x25 G2 PWM 140mm

- Noctua NF-A14 Cromax Black 140mm