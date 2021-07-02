Marknad Primärminne

G.Skill Ripjaws V Black DDR4 4266MHz 2x16GB (F4-4266C17D-32GVKB)

Annonsen är verifierad via IDkollen
Säljes Primärminne Publicerad idag 17:41
Pris: 5 000 kr
Frakt: Skickas & Avhämtas
Plats: Skåne, Malmo
Annonsör
Jeriko (Flo)
Medlem sedan
Sep 2019
Foruminlägg
379
Annonser
33
Se kommentarstråd Skicka meddelande

Hi,

Selling some high performance RAM kits:

2 x G.Skill Ripjaws V Black DDR4 4266MHz 2x16GB (F4-4266C17D-32GVKB)

Start bid price : 2000kr / kit ( anything below is not accepted)
1 kit has warranty at Proshop ( invoice included)
1 kit has warranty through Newegg ( invoice included)
*lifetime warranty at Gskill through serial number

Current price / kit: https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5654508

Buy now: 5000kr for both kits ( 4x16GB)

Accept only Swish.
Shipping cost is covered by the buyer.
* the product is on other sites / forums
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section

Rapportera
Kommentarer till annonsen (0)
    Bli först med att kommentera.
Läs fler kommentarer
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara