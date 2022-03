To help owners of these routers take necessary precautions, we compiled a security checklist:

(1) Reset the device to factory default: Login into the web GUI (http://router.asus.com) , go to Administration → Restore/Save/Upload Setting, click the “Initialize all the setting and clear all the data log”, and then click Restore button”

(2) Update all devices to the latest firmware.

(3) Ensure default admin password had been changed to a more secure one.

(4) Disable Remote Management (disabled by default, can only be enabled via Advanced Settings).