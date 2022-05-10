Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Underhållning Tråd

Westworld

Westworld

Tre säsonger av Westworld har rullat på HBO och nu har vi fått reda på när den fjärde kommer kicka igång. 26 juni får folk i USA titta på det och vi i Sverige kommer kunna avnjuta nya avsnitt veckovis med start 27 juni.

I Westworld får vi resa ett gäng år i framtiden. AI har blivit så välutvecklat att man har kunnat skapa robotar med mänskliga beteenden och temaparker har skapats där gästerna kan interagera med dessa robotar på vilket sätt de vill. Det hela går åt fanders när robotarna blir medvetna om sin miserabla tillvaro och "vaknar till liv".

Kvalitetsmässigt ligger första säsongen verkligen på topp och även om andra och tredje inte håller samma höga nivå är de ändå helt klart sevärda. Anthony Hopkins gör ett fenomenalt jobb i första säsongen och Jeffrey Wright håller fanan högt i resterande säsonger.

Westworld går att se på HBO Max.

Filmen från 1973

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0070909/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_3

Själv tyckte jag första säsongen var riktigt bra, men efter det började det dala rejält. Fortfarande okay antar jag, men inte alls lika bra. Visste faktiskt inte att det skulle komma en ny säsong. Får ta och spana in det och hoppas att de lyft sig

Första säsongen var magisk.

Sen blev det skit.

Jag tyckte både S1 och S2 var riktigt bra. Ibland fick man använda hjärnan också för att hänga med, när det gick fram och tillbaka i tidslinjen.
S3 var lite mer ljummen får jag säga, men de ville/måste väl förnya sig lite också och våga bryta ny mark så det kan jag köpa.
Jag är mellantaggad på S4. Kommer helt klart se det men har inga astronomiska förväntningar.

Hupp gick de inte till avslut i S3 eller drömde jag det?
Iofs att det inte stämmer överens med future glimsen i slutet på S1...

Bara jag som tyckte att s2/s3 var kanon tydligen

Jag såg den här (på TV tror jag) när jag var runt tio år (många månar har passerat sedan dess) och den gjorde starkt intryck, men jag glömde namnet. Kommer dock ihåg 'glädjeflickorna' och Yul Brunners kalla blick.

Det dröjde mer än 30 år - och intåget av TV-serien - innan jag fick reda på namnet. Filmen håller än!

