OPNsense: blockera en IP-adress från internetåtkomst

OPNsense: blockera en IP-adress från internetåtkomst

Mål:
Blockera en IP-adress (Smart-TV) från att ansluta till Internet, men den ska fortfarande ha tillgång till NASen. Båda är kabelanslutna mot 192.168.1.X.

Övriga nät ifall det spelar roll:
LAN = 192.168.1.X.
VLAN 1 = 192.168.10.X
VLAN 2 = 192.168.20.X
VLAN 3 = 192.168.30.X
Inga floating rules.

Första sökträffen:
https://forum.opnsense.org/index.php?topic=17664.0

  • “If you configure it like:

  • LAN Interface inbound

  • Source -> Device IP

  • Destination -> Invert LAN

  • Protocol -> ANY

  • Action -> Block/Drop

  • And apply, it should work.

  • Ensure rule you create the following steps mentioned below is sitting on top of pass LAN rule.”

Detta blockerar visserligen TVn, men blockerar också internet på flera (alla?) andra enheter i nätverket.

Andra sökträffen:
https://forum.opnsense.org/index.php?topic=22528.0

  • "Make an alias called "rfc1918" (or any other name you like)

  • Alias rfc1918 contains these networks:

  • 10.0.0.0/8

  • 172.12.0.0/12

  • 192.168.0.0/16

  • 100.64.0.0/10

  • 127.0.0.0/8

  • In that case, the easiest and best place for the rule in the LAN interface.

  • GUI> Firewall: Rules: LAN

  • Direction IN

  • Source: 192.168.1.101

  • Port: any

  • Destination: !rfc1918 (note the ! - Destination invert selected)

  • Port: any

  • Gateway: default"

Resultatet blir samma som tidigare, internet blockeras också för andra enheter.
Det känns som att jag missar något grundläggande.

Mina LAN-regler just nu, översta avstängd eftersom den inte fungerar.

Det är lite ologiskt att du kan ange en host adress med en nätmask och den plockar hela nätet. Borde bara gå att ange nät adresser om du har en nätmask annat än /32, så prova att ändra din /24 till /32 i regeln så funkar det.
Testa precis här hemma själv

