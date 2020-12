Shipping API specifications was just the first step in building the developer ecosystem for Vulkan raytracing, we now have tools and samples to truly enable developers to tap into the power of cross-platform raytracing acceleration. One of the key requests from the developer community was the ability to easily bring DirectX 12 raytracing (DXR) code to Vulkan. We have achieved that through delivering a carefully designed superset of DXR, and integrating Vulkan raytracing support in the DXC open source HLSL compiler. – Daniel Koch, senior grafikingenjör hos Nvidia och styrelsemedlem för Vulkan ray tracing hos Khronos Group