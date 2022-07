Being self-aware, that there are going to be some Arc compromises – and that there are some silicon surplus-issues to work around – they have a bold plan, and the actual real buckets of money to turn that plan into a reality. You guys ready? Intel is going to be basing their pricing off of their internal testing of third tier games. Now, they still won't tell us how much the A770 is going to cost. But what we do have, is some datapoints that lead us to believe there are going to be some pretty happy gamers. – Linus Sebastian