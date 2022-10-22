Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Akademiska ämnen Tråd

Varför kan man inte skilja på de och dem

1
Varför kan man inte skilja på de och dem

Vad är det som gör att gemene man inte klarar av att skilja på "de" och "dem"?

Har ni några funderingar?

Är det grundskolan som blivit så pass dålig, så att eleverna inte lär sig normal svenska?

Jag själv hör när det ska vara "de" eller "dem", men en stor del människor verkar inte göra det.

Det är en sak du ska veta och det är att du är inte bättre än människor som inte vet skillnaden mellan De och Dem.

Hatar dom där orden.

Det är sjukt lätt!

De ville inte gå över ån!

Såg du dem?

Själv fick jag lära mig skillnaden när jag gick i tvåan, vet inte hur det är nu för tiden dock!

/Lifooz

Skrivet av Lifooz:

Det är sjukt lätt!

De ville inte gå över ån!

Såg du dem?

Onödigt komplicerat.

"Dom ville inte gå över ån!"

"Såg du dom?"

Skrivet av TANDEMCYKELN:

Vad är det som gör att gemene man inte klarar av att skilja på "de" och "dem"?

Har ni några funderingar?

Är det grundskolan som blivit så pass dålig, så att eleverna inte lär sig normal svenska?

Jag själv hör när det ska vara "de" eller "dem", men en stor del människor verkar inte göra det.

Om du ska pedagogiskt lära ut skillnaden, hur skulle du göra detta?

Skrivet av TANDEMCYKELN:

Vad är det som gör att gemene man inte klarar av att skilja på "de" och "dem"?

Har ni några funderingar?

Är det grundskolan som blivit så pass dålig, så att eleverna inte lär sig normal svenska?

Jag själv hör när det ska vara "de" eller "dem", men en stor del människor verkar inte göra det.

För att det inte är någon skillnad på dem i talat språk. I normal svenska uttalas bägge som "dom". Så det går inte att höra vilket som är vilket.
Så än bättre fråga är varför skriftspråket fortfarande skiljer de två åt, när nu inte talspråket gör det?

Skrivet av Lifooz:

Det är sjukt lätt!

De ville inte gå över ån!

Såg du dem?

Själv fick jag lära mig skillnaden när jag gick i tvåan, vet inte hur det är nu för tiden dock!

/Lifooz

Man får inte lära sig skillnaden i tvåan, så vida du inte menar andra ring

Skrivet av MinscS2:

Onödigt komplicerat.

"Dom ville inte gå över ån!"

"Såg du dom?"

Givetvis läste jag tingsrättens dom.
Dom fungerar inte att använda för att undvika de och dem.

Skrivet av cavveman:

Givetvis läste jag tingsrättens dom.
Dom fungerar inte att använda för att undvika de och dem.

Jodå, det fungerar alldeles utmärkt. Att det finns ett helt annat ord som också stavas "dom" är inget problem utan det går nästan alltid att avgöra från sammanhanget vilket av orden som avses.
(Det finns flera sådana ordpar i svenskan, där två ord med helt olika mening råkar stavas på samma sätt, och i vissa fall även uttalas lika. Ytterst sällan det leder till några problem i praktiken.)

Skrivet av svampae:

Man får inte lära sig skillnaden i tvåan, så vida du inte menar andra ring

Satslära med subjekt och objekt får man väl lära sig i mellanstadiet så vitt jag vet. Så inte lågstadiet men inte heller gymnasiet.

Varför folk har svårt att skilja dem åt skulle jag tro beror på att man inte läser tillräckligt mycket. Känns som att jag plockade upp många grammatiska regler genom att läsa mängder av böcker som ung.

Jag tror man läser mycket mer felaktig text idag. När jag växte upp läste jag böcker, korrekturlästa tidningar, etc. Idag läser jag mycket på internet och börjar vackla i mitt skriftspråk.

Läs en 100 år gammal text, tider ändras.
Iaf med who/whom låter de annorlunda och folk blir imponerad.

Skrivet av IMPANI:

Om du ska pedagogiskt lära ut skillnaden, hur skulle du göra detta?

"De" är de som gör något. "Dem" syftar på någon som görs något med/mot.
Alternativt prova att byta ut "de" mot "vi" och "dem" mot "oss" och se hur meningen funkar isf (två bokstäver respektive tre bokstäver för att komma ihåg vilka du ska byta ut mot vilka).

Annars tycker jag som många varit inne på att det är bättre att man använder "dom" om man inte behärskar de och dem, för det ser väldigt fel ut om man använder dem fel.

Tänk att jag aldrig reflekterat över detta, fast det kan bero på att jag har bättre saker för mig än störa mig på om andra människor säger de eller dem

1
