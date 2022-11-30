Bästa sätt att ”bevisa” för ISP att WAN kopplingen fungerad dåligt.

Tjena

Farsan har Fiber hemma via IP-Only , under dagarna så går bandbredden ner till typ 1-2 MBit under en kortare tid samt att man tappar internet åtkomsten.

Vad är det smartaste sättet att logga detta? Ska jag köra ping/tracert mot sunet och logga det konstant under en dag? Förslag?

Farsan har ringt men de säger att ”inget är fel”…

Har testar med två olika routrar så osannolikt att felet ligger där…