Bästa sätt att ”bevisa” för ISP att WAN kopplingen fungerad dåligt.

Medlem

Tjena

Farsan har Fiber hemma via IP-Only , under dagarna så går bandbredden ner till typ 1-2 MBit under en kortare tid samt att man tappar internet åtkomsten.

Vad är det smartaste sättet att logga detta? Ska jag köra ping/tracert mot sunet och logga det konstant under en dag? Förslag?

Farsan har ringt men de säger att ”inget är fel”…

Har testar med två olika routrar så osannolikt att felet ligger där…

Medlem

Testa med https://www.pingplotter.com/

Medlem

Har tidigare sett samma symptom, nod som led av hårdvarufel i kombination med mediaomvandlare som spökade. Om ni är säkra på att problemet är bestående, försök dokumentera och upprätta ett serviceärende hos er ISP så en tekniker kan komma och felsöka nod/mediaomvandlaren.

Medlem

Har själv problem med fibern från ip-only. Efter uppdateringen från 500 till 1000 så får jag bara mellan 300-600mbps direkt från fiberomvandlaren.
Fick mejl igår från Ownit att ip only har korrigerat thönsten och fixat detta, men nä samma skit fortfarande.

