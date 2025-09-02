Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Tråd

Nytt Linux-system utlovar konsol-enkelhet

1
Melding Plague

Nytt Linux-system utlovar konsol-enkelhet

Kazeta förvandlar en dator till en spelkonsol för hemgjorda ”kassetter”.

Läs hela artikeln här

Medlem

100% fantasi detta. Men det vore helt klart en kul grej

Macifierad militant mactivist....
"Why join the navy if you can be a pirate?" - Steve Jobs

Medlem

Kul idé, bara lite synd att nära nog inga datorer har SD-läsare längre. Lite av charmen försvinner om allt ligger på USB-minne eller motsvarande istället, även om det var så jag körde emulatorer på Nintendo Wii för ett antal år sedan.

Undrar om det är tänkt att SD-korten i sig även innehåller spelen, eller bara en "trigger" för respektive emulator? Tänker på hänvisningen till GOG som för tankarna till Heroic Games Launcher.

I annat fall borde RetroArch vara en het kandidat för äldre spel.

Finns Kazera-ISO att ladda hem, så känns inte som någon bluff enligt mig.

Så här verkar spelen triggas (KZI):
https://github.com/kazetaos/kazeta/wiki/Kazeta-Info-(KZI)-Fil...

Medlem

Känns lite som openpandoras ".pnd" system. fast istället för en zip container så bara har man hela mappen på valfritt lagringmedia?

Visa signatur

Xeon E5450@3.2ghz
9800GTX+

Medlem

Kul grej för det estetiska, men praktiskt... Ne, då lägger jag hellre spelen på en hårddisk.
Plus dyrt om man ska köpa ett SD kort per spel.
Ska man bara göra typ 10st för att ha som display så visst

Visa signatur

//Gelantious
I heard life sucks, that''s why I''m glad I don''t have one.

Medlem

Idén är intressant, men den känns inte helt i linje med den tekniska utvecklingen. I vissa delar av världen kan lösningen fortfarande fylla en funktion – exempelvis i länder med begränsad eller kontrollerad internetinfrastruktur. På Kuba finns parallella nätverk där externa hårddiskar används för att distribuera västerländska TV-serier och filmer, eftersom tillgången till internet är både dyr och strikt reglerad.

I Sverige ser situationen helt annorlunda ut. Här finns stabil bredbandsutbyggnad och 5G-nät som sträcker sig ända ut i skärgården, vilket gör att behovet av offline-distribution i praktiken försvinner. Att sprida innehåll via SD Kort blir därför tekniskt sett lika föråldrat som att distribuera spel på kassettband – en metod som inte längre matchar den höga bandbredd och låga latens dagens nätverk erbjuder.

Visa signatur

Allmänt dataintresserad gubbe – Driver bloggen https://linux.se
Mina datorer genom livet: Sinclair ZX81, ZX Spectrum, C64, Atari 520STM,Portfolio, PC1, Amiga 500, 1200,CBM 8032 och massor av PC allt från 8088,Nec V30 till Intel Core i9. och även några Macar har avverkas ifrån SE/30 till framåt.

Medlem
Jag går igång direkt på alla idéer som inte bygger på ett 100% beroende av en tredjepartslösning, som internet faktiskt är.

Jag kom direkt på 3 olika situationer där jag skulle välkomna detta:

1. Till våran verkstad där vi har ett spelrum.
Ingen fiber är dragen på området och tack vare omgivande plåtfasader och tak har vi trots en 7 meter hög mast höga åtkomsttider och bitvis låg bandbredd med mobilt bredband, oavsett leverantör. Kopparnätet är bortkopplat, så ADSL som fungerade alldeles utmärkt för oss är inte längre ett alternativ. Dom jag delar verkstaden med uppskattar även dom offlinelösningar som inte kräver något tekniskt know-how för att använda.

2. Jag reser en hel del i tjänsten, även om det bara är inom vårat land. Och kvalitén på internetanslutningar, vare sig det är med min mobila router eller hotellets Wifi, varierar KRAFTIGT.

3. Vi gör en del skoterresor och i fjällvärlden är internet väldigt, väldigt ofta helt obefintlig. En liten kompakt spelmaskin som inte behöver internet är välkommet för såväl kvällar man vill varva ner samt dagar där vädret helt enkelt inte tillåter skoteråkning.

Medlem

Den utlovar noll launcher-program, men i praktiken är den en fysisk launcher. Visst är det smidigt om man bara kör på den lösningen, men det är smidigt att bara hålla sig till Steam eller Epic eller EA Origin också, men man är inlåst.

Medlem
Skrivet av walkir:

Kul idé, bara lite synd att nära nog inga datorer har SD-läsare längre.

Finns att köpa små smidiga sådana.
https://www.inet.se/kategori/498/minneskortlasare

Visa signatur

www.fckdrm.com - DRM år 2025? Ha pyttsan.

Medlem
Skrivet av ELF:

Finns att köpa små smidiga sådana.
https://www.inet.se/kategori/498/minneskortlasare

Jo, har ett par sådana av modell bättre, men inte så estetiskt tilltalande.

Medlem
Skrivet av walkir:

Kul idé, bara lite synd att nära nog inga datorer har SD-läsare längre. Lite av charmen försvinner om allt ligger på USB-minne eller motsvarande istället, även om det var så jag körde emulatorer på Nintendo Wii för ett antal år sedan.

Undrar om det är tänkt att SD-korten i sig även innehåller spelen, eller bara en "trigger" för respektive emulator? Tänker på hänvisningen till GOG som för tankarna till Heroic Games Launcher.

I annat fall borde RetroArch vara en het kandidat för äldre spel.

Finns Kazera-ISO att ladda hem, så känns inte som någon bluff enligt mig.

Så här verkar spelen triggas (KZI):
https://github.com/kazetaos/kazeta/wiki/Kazeta-Info-(KZI)-Fil...

Startfilen (KZI) påminner rätt mycket om den autostart filen som fanns på cd-skivor.

Visa signatur

Engineer who prefer thinking out of the box and isn't fishing likes, fishing likes is like fishing proudness for those without ;-)
If U don't like it, bite the dust :D
--
I can Explain it to you, but I can't Understand it for you!

Medlem
Skrivet av Bengt-Arne:

Startfilen (KZI) påminner rätt mycket om den autostart filen som fanns på cd-skivor.

Jo, väldigt mycket autorun över det hela. Kollade av en händelse på just autorun-filen igår för byta ut ikonerna på mina enheter Filen finns kvar på framförallt USB-enheter och är fortfarande det första jag stänger av i Windows.

Medlem
Skrivet av walkir:

Jo, väldigt mycket autorun över det hela. Kollade av en händelse på just autorun-filen igår för byta ut ikonerna på mina enheter Filen finns kvar på framförallt USB-enheter och är fortfarande det första jag stänger av i Windows.

Det stämmer JA...

Har uppriktigt inte ägnat det en tanke att dom även finns på USB enheter, antagligen för att är den första funktionen man stänger av i Windows.

Är ju smart att använda filen till att sätta ikoner på USB!

Visa signatur

Engineer who prefer thinking out of the box and isn't fishing likes, fishing likes is like fishing proudness for those without ;-)
If U don't like it, bite the dust :D
--
I can Explain it to you, but I can't Understand it for you!

